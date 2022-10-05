How to Restart / Reboot FireStick or Fire TV in 30 Seconds

Returning for a new season is “Red Table Talk.” Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are the hosts of the Facebook Watch discussion show, which will return on Wednesday for its fifth season.

Janelle Monáe, who will appear in the season premiere, was among the many famous people who were touted in the new teaser as being invited to the red table.

With the support of her mother Janet Hawthorne, Monáe is anticipated to talk candidly about coming out at the age of 32 and her father’s drug use.

Monáe exclaimed, “I’m really honoured to be here. Ireland Baldwin and Kim Basinger will join other mother-daughter teams at the red table.

Basinger describes her divorce from Alec Baldwin in the trailer, which will be her first interview in more than ten years, as “a pretty heavy-duty, out loud, when you’re in the public divorce.” In the clip, Ireland is seen disclosing her fear and her experiences with “various forms of abuse.”

Also appearing at the red table to talk about her daughter, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who committed suicide in January, will be her mother. The tearful mother is heard saying in the video, “I stepped through the door and just collapsed in my son’s arms.”

What Topic Will Red Table Talk’s Next Episode Cover?

The fifth season of Red Table Talk, which has five episodes, is currently online. A message from Pinkett Smith was displayed after a blank screen in the first episode, which premiered a few weeks after Jada’s husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

According to the letter, the Smith family has been concentrating on profound healing in light of everything that has transpired in recent weeks.

When the occasion arises, some of the healing-related discoveries will be discussed at the table. After that, the message said, “Until then… Inspiring and therapeutic tales like the one from our incredibly amazing first visitor will continue to be welcomed at the table.

Janelle Monáe was interviewed on the following episode to promote her new book, Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer. During the conversation, she discussed her motivation for coming out later in life.

A Facebook Account Is Not Required to Watch Red Table Talk

Indeed and no. Every episode of Red Table Talk is streamable without having a Facebook account, and both Facebook users and non-users can view the whole first through third seasons. The polyamory show from today, however, is not yet available for streaming. Only viewers with a Facebook account may access the episode at the moment.

New Red Table Talk Episodes Air When?

Fans have been turning in for fresh episodes of Red Table Talk since the start of its most recent and fourth season approximately a month ago. Wednesdays at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET, you can watch Red Table Talk live on Facebook Watch. The Red Table Talk page offers 24/7 streaming access to new episodes after they are released.