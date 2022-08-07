How to Stream Your Gaming Sessions: Check Here for Latest Updates!

Choose the game you’re streaming after completing the initial setup (or scroll to the bottom and expand the list to just filter apps you have installed). Give your stream a name, a description, and a share link to distribute on your favorite social network.

You may now go back to the game of your choosing. There, you’ll see an overlay with quick links to settings, buttons for your front-facing camera, microphone, and comments, as well as the central broadcast button.

(An important reminder: whatever you do on-screen, including texts, passwords, and other private information you’d prefer to keep private, will be broadcast to your viewers. To avoid being interrupted and spilling the beans in this situation, I’d suggest using the “Do Not Disturb” mode on your Android phone.)

The Twitch Channel

Similar to the Nintendo Switch, it can be challenging to broadcast gaming from an Android phone to Twitch. First, create a computer-based Twitch account. The next step is to open the Settings app, select “About Phone,” tap your build number 10 times to unlock Developer Options, and then select “USB Debugging” from the list of dev options.

Next, while it’s possible that you won’t need to spend money on an external HD capture card, you’ll still need to locate a respectable program for showing your phone’s screen in a window on your computer. Free to download and test out, Vysor is an app of poor quality.

Get the $10 yearly subscription instead, which allows you flexibility over bitrate and resolution, and you can thank me later. You still need to download OBS for your desktop once you’ve enabled USB debugging, installed an app that lets you view the screen of your phone on your computer, and created a Twitch account with a stream key. You may connect a webcam, microphone, video source, and your Twitch account through the OBS app (the Vysor desktop app). Finally, you’ll be able to stream to Twitch from your Android phone by selecting “broadcast.”

The mixer approach

Downloading the Mixer Creator app from the Play Store is the first step you should do if you want to stream gameplay to the most engaging streaming platform. Your Mixer account and a Microsoft account must be linked before you can access the app. In order to get started, register for a Mixer account on the website, access Account Settings, and click the grey “Link your Microsoft account” icon in the top right corner. You can use the Mixer Creator app by entering your Microsoft credentials.

The pink broadcast icon is located at the bottom of the screen. Tap it to begin streaming. You’ll be brought to a preview screen where you may choose between broadcasting from a camera or streaming directly from the game.

IOS

The Mobcrush route (Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, etc.)

For instance, you’ll need to go into Settings and activate Screen Recording if you want to stream Fortnite from your iPhone (available on iOS 11+ devices). Next, get the Mobcrush app from the App Store so you may redirect your screen recording there and then to Twitch.

I don’t like that you have to make an account to use Mocbrush, but you can sign in using your Facebook, Twitter, or Google accounts. Do not forget that Mocbrush can automatically connect to Facebook’s game streaming if you login in with your Facebook account (if you want to go that route). You must individually link a streaming service, such as your Twitch account, with any sign-in method you choose to use to access Mocbrush (with your stream key).

The Mixer Way

The Mixer Creator app may be downloaded from the App Store to get started. The next step is to connect your Mixer account to a Microsoft account so that you may use it. The first step is to register for a Mixer account on the website. The next is to go to your Account Settings and click the grey “Link your Microsoft account” button in the top right corner. You’re set once you enter your Microsoft information.

At this point, touch the pink broadcast icon located at the bottom of the screen to begin your stream. Once there, you can choose between streaming from your cameras and an on-screen broadcast of what you’re viewing.

using ReplayKit

Live streaming of approved iOS apps and games is possible with Apple’s ReplayKit approach, however, there are more stringent criteria. To start streaming, each app that makes use of ReplayKit has a somewhat different process, but they all have a specific share or capture button that you can seek and that connects to a streaming provider.

For instance, you require at least 100 subscribers and the most recent version of the app to use ReplayKit to live stream to YouTube. You will still need a program or game, such as Asphalt 8: Airborne if you want to broadcast on Twitch.