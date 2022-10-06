How to Screenshot on Mac: The Ultimate Guide 2022

There are three basic ways to take a screenshot with keyboard shortcuts on any recent Mac – plus a fourth technique if you have a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Apple’s MacOS software also provides a number of choices for quickly saving, deleting, and opening the snapshot for annotation.

These ideas also apply to the most recent Macs, such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new M2 CPU and the M2 MacBook Air. According to our preliminary testing, the same suggestions work in MacOS Ventura, the next operating system version, which is still in development.

Mac Shortcuts for Taking Screenshots

You may take high-quality screenshots on any Mac computer and change or share them as you see fit. You can capture the entire screen, a window, or just a portion of it. Every Mac screenshotting approach makes use of the Shift, Command, and numeric keys.

To capture a snapshot of your full Mac screen, press and hold Shift + Command + 3. Use Shift + Command + 4 to capture only a section of your screen. It transforms a cursor into a crosshair. To take a screenshot of an area, click and drag it, then release the mouse.

To take a screenshot of a specific Mac window, hold Shift + Command + 4, then press Space. Your cursor’s crosshair should change to a camera icon. After highlighting several windows with your pointer, click to snap a screenshot.

Nonetheless, Apple’s native snapshot tool only provides five options for capturing Mac’s screen. As you continue reading, you’ll realise that there are many more available through third-party apps. So, let’s figure out what works best for you.

The Best Screenshot App for Mac

If you’re seeking for a snipping tool for Mac that can do a little more, such as taking a scrolling capture, you’re aware that the native tool can’t. As a result, you must seek the assistance of a third-party developer. CleanShot X is unrivalled in this category. The software is customised for over 50 different adjustments, making it the ultimate screen capture tool for Mac.

CleanShot X can capture a window, a full screen, an area, or even scrolling material, as well as record videos and GIFs. You can select to hide all desktop clutter and disable desktop notifications while capturing anything on your desktop. When you have a clear screenshot, open it in the overlay window that appears and begin editing. You can add comments, blur specific sections of the image, or doodle – CleanShot X can help you modify almost anything.

Using the Screenshot Menu on A Mac, Take a Screenshot.

On macOS Mojave and later, you can either launch the screenshot menu and then select your method of screen capture, or you can utilise specialised keyboard shortcuts for each task, such as capturing a window or a selected area. MacOS versions prior to Mojave lack the screen capturing menu, but do include commands to capture a portion of the screen or the entire screen.

If you’re using Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, or Monterey, you can bring up a screen capture option by pressing Command + Shift + 5.

Capture the Whole Screen

Selected Window Capture (s)

Capture a Specific Portion

Capture the Entire Screen

Selected Portion should be recorded.

Print a screen of a specific location

Remember when we talked about shortcuts? Let us return to the specifics. Here’s how to capture a certain area in a screenshot:

The Three Keys to Press and Hold Together Are Shift, Command, and 4

Drag the crosshair to select the area of the screen to capture. To move the selection, press and hold the Space bar while dragging. The screenshot will be stopped if you press the Esc (Escape) key.

To Take a Screenshot, Let Go of The Mouse or Trackpad Button

If a screenshot shows in the corner of your screen, click the thumbnail to change it. Wait until the screenshot is saved to your desktop instead.

How to Use the Touch Bar to Take Screenshots

If you still insist on having a Windows-style print screen button, does your Mac have the Touch Bar? If so, you can designate a button for taking screenshots! This is how it works:

Navigate to the Apple menu > System Preferences > Keyboard.

Select Control Strip Customization.

Choose where you want your screenshot button to go on the Touch Bar, drag & drop it there, then save the modifications.

You can now screen capture Mac using only your Touch Bar. Click the screenshot button to open a screen capture option. If you want to modify the location of your screenshots, click “Save To.” Select whether you want to capture the entire screen, a specific area, or a window. Then simply move your cursor to capture a snapshot.