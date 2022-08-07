How to Turn Off Silent Mode on iPhone? Make a Shortcut to Activate and Deactivate Silent Mode!

You can use the physical switch on your phone or a setting in the Settings app to exit silent mode and return your iPhone to ring mode. You’ll see how to turn off silent mode using either method. Using the actual Ring/Silent switch is the simple way to disable silent mode.

Utilize a setting in the Settings app to turn off silent mode if this switch is malfunctioning or broken. If the hardware switch on your phone is stuck in silent mode, the Settings option will take over and return you to ring mode.

Using the Switch, disable the iPhone’s silent mode

You may toggle a little switch on the left side of your iPhone between the ring and silence modes.

You will see orange behind this switch if your iPhone is currently in silent mode.

Flip this switch once so that the orange hue is gone to turn off silent mode and turn on ring mode.

Disable the iPhone’s silent mode in the settings

To return to ring mode if you can’t turn off silent mode via the hardware switch, utilize a setting in Settings.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone first to get started. Activate “Accessibility” in Settings. If this option isn’t present, select “General” and then “Accessibility.” To turn off your iPhone’s silent mode, select “Unmute” from the “Device” menu. Your iPhone has since exited quiet mode. You can now close the box and, if you’d like, turn off AssistiveTouch.

Make a shortcut to activate and deactivate silent mode.

You may enable and off quiet mode by tapping your phone’s back two or three times if you have an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 14 or newer. By going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and selecting the relevant setting, you can enable this feature.

You may program a tap on the AssistiveTouch symbol to enable and disable silent mode on earlier iPhone models. To configure this, go to Settings > General > Accessibility > AssistiveTouch and select the desired option by tapping “Single-Tap,” “Double-Tap,” or “Long Press.” then choose “Mute” from the menu. And that’s how you fast unlock your iPhone from quiet mode.

