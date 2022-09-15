Incorrect Audio Icons in Windows 11: How to Fix Them?

Incorrect icons, lengthy delays during playback, and sluggish program reactions are just some of the audio playback difficulties that this article investigates, along with their prevalent causes and recommended fixes in Windows 11.
If you’re using Windows 11 and having trouble hearing or playing audio, check out this possible fix.
When playing audio on Windows 11, lags can occur for a number of reasons, including a shortage of available system memory, an out-of-date app or operating system, a high number of concurrently running programs and extensions, or out-of-date audio-related drivers.
Sometimes the wrong speaker or sound icon can show up on the taskbar and desktop if you’re using an older version of a device’s driver in Windows 11. Icon and sound problems can also be caused by improperly configured system settings.
Increasing Windows 11 Audio Icon Speed
These are the most reliable methods for addressing Windows 11 audio and icon problems.
- Turn Windows 11 back on. In many cases, a simple Windows restart may remedy the sluggishness of the user interface and the sound.
- Put in the latest Windows 11 update. Fixes for significant problems that could affect the audio icon or playing could be installed via Windows updates.
- Improve your Windows 11 experience by upgrading your software. See if there’s a more recent release of the software you’re using. There may already be an update available that corrects these audio and icon issues.
- Verify the app’s file, Help, and Around menus for a To update or Check for updates shortcut if you didn’t get it from the Microsoft Store App Store.
- Ensure that the system sounds in Windows 11 are up to date. Windows 11 allows you to make manual adjustments to the system noises if you’re having problems with the default ones.
- Spotify Overlay Controls Windows 11 Update. If you’re having trouble listening to songs on Spotify, there are a few things you may try.
- Better the sound quality of your player. Make a direct connection between your Windows 11 machine and the audio system. The audio delay may originate from a third device such as a mixer or a smartphone.
- To fix Windows, use the Troubleshooter. To access troubleshooting options, go to the settings menu and choose system > Troubleshooting. Select Other problem solvers and launch the troubleshooter for playback of music and video and Windows Store apps if it doesn’t launch automatically.
- Verify that your device is compatible with the app. If the audio delay is localized to one app, you may need to upgrade to a more powerful version of that program. Select system requirements on the app’s Microsoft Store page to ensure that your computer meets the minimum system specifications.
- Turn off any add-ons or plug-ins for the Audio app. While add-ons are a great way to expand an app’s capabilities, they also have the potential to bog it down, leading to sluggish user interfaces and delayed playing. To prevent unnecessary functionality, turn off any add-ons. If the delays persist, you may need to delete the program or make certain adjustments.
- It is possible to reinstall or redownload most apps’ expansion packs whenever you need them.
- Repair your Windows installation by installing the latest drivers. New drivers for the visual card and the audio, video, and gaming controllers should be installed if they are found. This can repair sluggish audio as well as incorrect icons on the Windows 11 desktop and taskbar.
- Speakers must be chosen manually as the system default in Windows 11. If the incorrect media player icons aren’t shown, open the System Preferences dialogue and choose Large icons from the list. If you right-click on your device’s primary speaker under “sound” > “reproduction,” you may turn it on.
- Set it as the default by right-clicking it again and selecting the option. To apply the new settings, you must restart your device.
- System File Checker should be used to detect and fix file corruption. The built-in Windows 11 utility is a powerful troubleshooter.
- You can free up space on your Windows disc by following these steps. Delays in media playback can occur if there isn’t enough RAM available in the system.
- Use Task Manager to end any running programs. Launch the Task Manager and terminate any unnecessary programs or background activities. An older Windows PC, in particular, may benefit much from this.
- Look at the website of your computer maker. The problem you’re having with your computer might have a workaround on their website, in the form of an update or driver.
- Do a factory reset on your computer running Windows 11. In short order, your Windows 11 machine will look and perform as if you had just bought it. The keep my files option will allow you to keep your files even if you have to reinstall your programs and extensions.
- Obtain a modern computer running Windows 11. It may be time to update to a newer, more powerful computer if you’re still encountering substantial audio lag, sluggish icon loading times, and generally slow app performance. This step should only be used if you are positive that your device’s age is the cause of the issue.