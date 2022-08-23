Kernel Security Check Failure: How To Fix Kernel Security Check Failure!

Do you find the Blue Screen of Death, or BSoD, to be a nightmare? Apparently, everyone else does as well! Furthermore, it is really bothersome. One such “severe” error that causes a BSoD, regrettably, is the kernel security check failure.

How come the kernel security check fails?

The failure of the kernel security check occurs because:

issues with memory

stale drivers

Viruses

Windows system files with errors

programs for safety

A Broken or Tainted Hard Drive

Incompatible drivers are the most frequent issue out of these, particularly if you’ve switched from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 8 or 10. In all likelihood, you may be utilizing a driver that was effective for earlier iterations but ineffective for the most recent. The system issues this error when something happens.

Issues with Memory

With the memory diagnostics tool found in Windows 10, 8, and 7, memory issues can be found. Your computer’s RAM is also tested by this utility. Enter “memory” in the Control Panel’s search box to launch this utility. To launch this utility, select “identify computer memory issues.” You may also enter “mdsched” in the start search box and press Enter to launch this program.

Windows File System that Is Faulty

Run the system file checker utility to see if the kernel security check failure was caused by a corrupted or damaged file system.

If while customizing your operating system, you changed or replaced any system files, run this utility tool. Run this program as well if you suspect another application may have tampered with your system files, even though it’s highly improbable if you’re running Windows Vista, 7, 8, or 10. This is due to the fact that all crucial system files are in protected mode because the system file checker is integrated with Windows Resource Protection in these versions.

Vehicle Problems

The utility Driver Verifier is useful for detecting driver incompatibilities. In the start menu search box, enter “verifier” to launch this tool. You might also use “verifier/?” on the command prompt. Both of these choices ought to start the Driver Verifier.

Please Take Note that You Must Run This Tool as An Administrator.

Click next after selecting the default option, “make normal settings.” Selecting particular choices or settings is also possible by selecting “configure custom settings”. A few of your choices are:

Automatic check – This option continuously evaluates how well the chosen driver is performing (s). When a driver behaves improperly, the manager will make sure that it releases all resources prior to being unloaded.

The manager allots a driver’s memory request from a specific pool when you select this option. This pool is watched for overruns and underruns.

To stop a driver from accessing paged memory at the incorrect IRQL, the manager can choose to force IRQL verification, which invalidates pageable code.

A Hard Drive Scan

Utilize the check disk utility to scan your hard drive for faults and consistency issues. The chkdsk utility program in Windows 8 and 10 has been updated to automatically identify any hard drive issues. The reason for this is that Windows 8 has a brand-new file system called ReFS that doesn’t require an offline chkdsk utility to fix issues. This check is not necessary since the file system utilizes a different type of resilience. But you can still manually conduct a scan if you so choose.

Run the “chkdsk /f c:” command at the command prompt to accomplish it. Start your computer again if necessary.

Viruses

When you’re unable to pinpoint the issue, consider scanning for malware and ransomware. Update Windows with the most recent updates, then launch the antivirus program. Take the required steps to eradicate any viruses from your computer if they appear.

Kernel security check failure does result in a BSoD, but don’t let that scare you. There are numerous causes of this error, including memory problems, malware, driver conflicts, and hard disk failures. To identify the issue’s root cause and fix it, try the aforementioned solutions. Additionally, if you have any advice on how to resolve such BSoD problems, please share it in the comments area.