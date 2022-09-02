Mob Games Controversy: In A New Statement , Poppy Playtime Responds to The Game Controversy

The CEO of MOB Games, the firm responsible for creating Poppy Playtime, Zach Belanger, has responded to complaints about NFTs and allegations of plagiarism.

This survival horror game is part of an ongoing series in which players explore a deserted toy factory in search of missing workers while dodging demonic toys. First, though, Belanger will give a speech on May 5 before the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

Like rival horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s, the Poppy Playtime series has been a topic of conversation ever since it was published. Traditional, reassuring imagery, such as mechanical or plush animals, is twisted into something vicious and horrifying in both presentations.

Despite the game’s disturbing and violent content, which is inappropriate for a smaller age range, many youngsters have been lured to Poppy Playtime, especially because of the iconic blue nemesis Huggy Wuggy from the first game.

Poppy Playtime has been banned after parents were alerted by authorities about Huggy Wuggy’s rise in popularity on social media and the rise in jump scares and violent content.

In light of the outcry, it now looks that the whole amount collected for NFT will be donated to the Clean Air Task Force. Poppy Playtime’s creator, Ekrcoaster, has been accused of stealing the idea from rival developer Verge. Belanger says this idea originates from “previous strife” between Ekrcoaster and the YouTube channel Animation Sins and has nothing to do with the rest of the MOB Games crew.

MOB Games has already fixed these two issues, so players may concentrate on the new content in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. Instead of Huggy Wuggy relentlessly chasing players around the Playtime Co. factory like in the first game, the second game will add the disturbing Mommy Long Legs.

The pink, limber-creature, who may or may not be alone, will undoubtedly lead a frantic chase around the plant. The Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 Steam website also features references to Bunzo Bunny and PJ Pug-a-pillar, as well as a strange sunflower.

Poppy Playtime has gained popularity quickly, but MOB Games has been plagued by issues with NFT and Ekrcoaster. CEO Zach Belanger is able to restore order and usher in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 by swiftly addressing these issues.

While the franchise’s reputation for gore may still irritate some parents, gamers can breathe a sigh of relief now that NFTs are no longer part of the survival horror experience.

While Poppy Playtime has been popular since it first aired in October 2021, the show has recently come under fire from some viewers.

MOB Games published a handful of Poppy Playtime NFTs in December, and they were met with immediate backlash from the game’s player base. Each NFT featured a piece of franchise lore that some fans found offensive since it hid key plot points.

An additional incident concerning Poppy Playtime and its developers has been addressed in a statement released by EnchantedMOB CCO Seth Belanger and shared on Twitter by MOB Games.

The MOB Games-affiliated animation company EnchantedMob is responsible for the problematic meme videos. According to the allegations, when Ekrcoaster was younger, the gang emailed him a series of memes featuring sexualized versions of Minecraft characters.