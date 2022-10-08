One AirPod Not Working: Problems and Fixes

It’s a bummer when your AirPods aren’t functioning properly because they’re normally so helpful. It’s not a big deal if one of your AirPods quits working; there’s an easy solution. The procedure is the same whether you have the first generation of AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, or the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro.

You should also check to see if the Bluetooth feature on your iPhone is activated if you’re having problems with your AirPods. Swipe down from the screen’s upper right corner to access the Settings menu. Then, make sure the Bluetooth symbol’s circle is colored blue. Just tap it to activate Bluetooth if it isn’t already.

Another way to prevent AirPods difficulties is to update the software on your iPhone. Upgrades to your AirPods’ software are recommended because Apple frequently includes important security patches and other enhancements in these updates. To do a software update, open the Settings menu, select General, then click Software Update.

Taking Care of A Single Nonfunctioning Air Pod

First, ensure that both AirPods are recharging in their case. Allow them to gain momentum for 30 seconds.

Then, place your iPhone or iPad near the open lid of the case and wait for them to appear.

Third, insert both AirPods and test the sound by listening to some music or a video.

Here’s the deal with AirPods resets

First, check sure your AirPods are in their charging case and the cover is closed.

The second step is to wait 30 seconds, then open the case to sync your AirPods with your iOS device. To activate Bluetooth, open the Settings menu on your mobile device.

choose your AirPods from the list of Bluetooth devices and then hit the info icon that appears next to it.

Select the option to delete this device from your account. Depending on your browser, you may need to scroll down to see this choice.

How Come My Air Pods Are only Working in One Ear?

Some sort of malfunction has occurred if only one of your AirPods is playing. Reasons for this phenomenon can range from the obvious (insufficient power or filthy AirPods) to the obscure (problems with network or audio settings).

Since there isn’t a single explanation for the AirPods malfunction, there isn’t a single solution, either. In order to get your AirPods operating again, it’s best to follow the troubleshooting instructions provided by Apple.

When only One of My Air Pods Functions, What Do I Do?

Below, I’ve given some potential solutions, in order of difficulty. Make Sure the Battery Is Charged. One AirPod not working can almost certainly be attributed to a dead battery. It’s possible that one of your AirPods will run out of battery before the other, even though you charged them both at the same time. Take a look at the battery life remaining on your AirPods or at the widget on your device, and charge if necessary.

Scrub the AirPods. If muck has built up within one AirPod, it may not play sound properly. A piece of lint, dust, or earwax, for example. If the AirPods’ speakers appear clogged, you should check the batteries and clean them.

Toggle Bluetooth on and off. There could be a problem with the signal being transmitted from your device to your AirPods. In that instance, resetting Bluetooth may help. Access the Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Slide the Bluetooth switch to the off position (white), wait a few seconds, and then return it to the on position (green).

Try powering down and then back up your gadget. Even though it’s unlikely that restarting will fix the issue, it’s easy to do and won’t take long. By wiping off all working memory, a restart can sometimes fix issues temporarily. You might try restarting your iOS device by removing the battery and then replacing it.

To re-pair your AirPods, first unpair them. One of your AirPods still isn’t working. It’s time for another round of AirPods setup. In order to erase a pair of AirPods from an iOS device, navigate to Bluetooth settings, tap the I icon next to the AirPods, and then tap Forget This Device. As a result, your AirPods will be disconnected. Then, place the AirPods in their case, press and hold the case’s button, and adhere to the on-screen instructions.

Is There a Technical Reason Why One of Your Air Pods Is Malfunctioning?

In the event that your AirPods stop working, you may experience any of the following. If only one AirPod is producing sound, the problem probably lies with the AirPod’s volume settings or an audio setting. The quality of your audio may also suffer if dirt or particles have accumulated on the earbud mesh.

If only one of your AirPods will connect to your iOS or macOS device, the problem is probably caused by an out-of-date version of the software. If you already have a lot of Bluetooth connections set up, it’s possible that your Network Settings just need to be refreshed.

If only one of your AirPods is charging, it may simply be dead and in need of a recharge. There’s a chance that the earbuds’ charging case won’t have enough power to fully recharge them. When this doesn’t work, try updating the AirPods’ firmware or cleaning the charging ports.

Initial Troubleshooting for A Single Inoperative Air Pod

Identifying the cause of an issue with your AirPods is not always a simple process. Some fixes can even be somewhat intrusive. That’s why it’s important to rule out the most obvious causes before diving into the specifics.