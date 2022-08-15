Patient Portal Aegislabs: Guidelines for Using the Patient Portal and Covid-19 Test Results!

October 31, 2021 – The patient portal is largely used by healthcare institutions, retail clinics, and urgent care facilities to release COVID-19 test results as they continue to promote coronavirus testing initiatives.

As a result of this trend, businesses and technology firms are under pressure to make sure that patients can access patient portals, that they are easy to use, and that they can understand the lab data they see there.

The good news is that a lot of the recommended practices for reporting COVID-19 lab results via the patient portal are the same as submitting findings from any other kind of lab testing.

Present Clear Directions

Although many healthcare organizations have long provided patient portal access, it wasn’t until the COVID-19 epidemic that the technology was widely used by the general public. The National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) reported in April 2019 that almost all hospitals provided access to patient portals, although many of these hospitals claimed that only approximately a quarter of patients had actually signed up for the service.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have been a significant use case for the patient portal, despite the lack of hard data to support this claim. To put it another way, many patients are opening portal accounts as they see the value of such a tool in their healthcare journeys. Using the patient portal to access COVID-19 lab results is a crucial driver of that.

Check More: How to Remove Tiktok Filter? Step by Step Guide-Check Here!

Healthcare businesses must take that into consideration because it also means that many people may not know how to sign in or create an account for the patient portal.

Announcing Simple to Understand Test Results

According to data, patients prefer to view their lab results via the patient portal or by email, regardless of the outcomes. 77 percent of patients prefer to view their test results online through the patient portal, according to a 2017 study that was published in the American Journal of Managed Care.

It appears that receiving test results in person can be a laborious process because around three-quarters of the respondents indicated they had to wait up to an hour at a clinic or hospital. A further 31% of respondents indicated getting lab data, such as those from a COVID-19 test, lessens the chance they may overlook crucial clinical information. It is simpler for them to refer back when necessary because those results are inside the gateway.

Check More: Foxi Apk Download: How To Get Free Foxi Apk Latest Version for Android?

Management of A Organized Call Center

Of course, a patient can still call after checking her COVID-19 lab test results online in the patient portal. As was stated earlier, even if she tested negative, she might not grasp the results or wish to inquire further about the next course of action.

Other patients could have had issues utilizing the patient portal completely and would prefer to contact the clinic or hospital call center to acquire their results. A good patient experience will depend on keeping those lines open and flowing quickly.

Check More: My Cricket App: How To Install and Get the My Cricket Apk?

In order to transfer patients through the phone lines rapidly during the initial pandemic surge, many healthcare companies used call center automation. Automation can aid in query triage and guiding patients to the appropriate sources of information. Patients may communicate with a call center bot for specific inquiries, such as parking directions.