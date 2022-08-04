Phone Hacks: 8 Brilliant Smartphone Tricks You Need to Know!

We search for solutions to practically everything, from improving our cooking to managing our daily lives. In essence, hacks are the techniques or advice that enable us to complete tasks quickly and effectively.

It only seems sensible that we have some great hacks for them as smartphones and other similar devices have become an essential part of our daily lives. We found many in our search for the top tech hacks, but only the best made it onto this list. These shortcuts might not only save you time but also enhance or simplify your user experience.

First tip: Speed up phone charging

The biggest issue we have on a daily basis is charging our bricks. While some have cutting-edge C-type charging support, what are the rest of the throng supposed to do? Simple solution: activate Airplane Mode while your phone is charging.

Turn off the phone, if possible. This will prevent the phone from continuously attempting to connect to cell phone towers and track GPS. Do not use your phone while it is charging. Manufacturers forbid using phones while charging Li-ion batteries because they have a certain number of charge cycles, which helps prevent battery replacement. Why else would you suppose they carry a brief charging cable?

Hack 2: Discourage advertisements while gaming

By activating the Airplane mode or cutting off the Internet connection, any in-app advertisements can be prevented. Therefore, you can avoid the obtrusive advertisements that constantly interrupt your game by turning off your mobile data or Wi-Fi. You may easily remove advertising from your experience by clearing your cache if they continue to appear even after you have turned off the Internet.

The requirement for a function that turns off adverts while playing games is understood by manufacturers as well. Many new phones include a specific Game Mode that assists in avoiding adverts to alleviate the customers’ anguish. This feature can be found in the phone’s Settings menu if it is supported.

Hack #3: Set call/reply reminders on your iPhone

Apple has a reputation for surprising its users with innovative features. You can manage calls when you are busy with iOS’s built-in features like “auto-reply” and “remind me later.” The phone’s “remind me” feature can be activated while it is ringing and provides the user with a GPS-based or timer-based prompt. As a result, you will receive a call-back reminder based on the option you selected.

Hack 4: Unaware of something? Upload a photo to have it identified.

The days of searching for answers in the search bar are long gone. Identifying particular things in a picture is now possible thanks to image recognition software. The company’s own photo recognition software, Google Goggles, delivers on what it promises. Goggles can quickly identify everything you are having trouble remembering or running into for the first time. In order to find close matches, it performs the query against its enormous image collection. The majority of the time, the results it returns are trustworthy.

Hack 5: Create a map using augmented reality

Maps are important while navigating obscure alleys, foggy highways, or foreign locales. What if, though, your map could be displayed on the windshield of your vehicle? Cool, huh? To do it, there is an app on the Play Store. Even better, the software operates without the need for any additional hardware.

Seventh hack: Get a Recycle Bin for Android

What does Android have compared to Windows’ recycle bin and Mac’s trash can?

Even the iPhone has a function that keeps deleted photos and movies on the device for 30 days before permanently erasing them. With such a capability, it is simple to restore files that were accidentally erased or removed without thinking about the repercussions.

8th hack: Convert your phone into a primary remote

The title of “most utilized device in human history” presumably belonged to remote controls up until a decade ago, or before Apple introduced an iPhone with a selfie camera. Everything useful, including TVs, air conditioners, and autos, came with a tiny wand with rubber buttons.