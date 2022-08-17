Ratio Meaning Tik Tok: What Does the Tik Tok Term “ratio” Mean?

The word “ratio” can be found on a variety of social media sites, such as Twitter and TikTok. Despite the fact that a ratio can have a few different definitions, you should normally avoid them.

What Exactly Is a TikTok Ratio?

A ratio in social media refers to a specific relationship between various forms of involvement. A ratio can be produced by two main factors, however, the specifics vary by platform. A ratio happens, to put it simply:

More comments than likes were left on a video, or

Compared to the video it’s commenting on, a remark has more likes.

On a single TikTok, either of these scenarios is possible, but both are ratios. The theory is that whenever there is a ratio of more than 1:1 between comments and likes or between comment likes and video likes, the original post has failed in some way. This “formula” is founded on the notion that since social media comments are typically more critical than complimentary, having more of them—or having one be more popular than the original post—means that more people disapprove of your TikTok.

In rare situations, a remark on a post might contain nothing more than the word “ratio.” This guy is requesting that everyone who watches the video like this comment create a ratio for the original post. The popularity of the video is a major factor in whether these comments are successful. People are much less likely to assist a random individual ratio if they enjoy TikTok. A comment that adds something more thoughtful or humorous to the conversation is more likely to succeed than this strategy, which is also relatively low-effort.

What Signs Might I Have a Ratio?

By looking to the right of the screen on your TikTok, you may instantly identify the first type of ratio. You want to compare the speech bubble and the heart (likes) icon (comments). Below the symbols will be the corresponding numbers for each. A ratio is present if comments outnumber likes.

The other ratio can be found by tapping the Comments icon and looking for one that has more likes than the original. The amount of likes a remark has is displayed to the right of the comment’s content.

The number of Likes for a Comment and Likes for a Like on a TikTok

Do Ratios Always Mean Bad Things?

The second kind of ratio isn’t always terrible, but the first kind (comments to likes) nearly invariably indicates that most people disagree with or disapprove of TikTok. Depending on what the remark says, maybe. It’s not always a loss for you, for instance, if you publish a joke and someone responds with one that gets more likes.

However, if you post something serious, someone makes fun of you in the comments, and more people like the comment than not, you might want to rethink your stance.

However, a ratio is typically seen negatively by social media users.

FAQ

What does the term “ratio L and W” on TikTok mean?

These phrases reflect a ratio’s success, particularly if the user asked others to make it. A “ratio l” denotes an unsuccessful ratio, while a “ratio w” admits that a ratio actually occurred. “L” and “W” stand for “loss” and “win,” respectively.

What exactly does “l+ ratio” on TikTok mean?

The ratio attempt was particularly successful or unsuccessful if the plus sign is added to “ratio l” or “ratio w.” For instance, a post or comment with an l+ ratio can get no likes, whereas one with a w+ receives many more likes than the original post or comment.