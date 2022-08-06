Roblox Background: How To Change the Backdrop and Theme on Roblox?

I know Roblox is known for its limitless customization options, but can the home screen wallpaper be changed? Yes, with the aid of extensions, you may modify the Roblox backdrop theme or even add an image. We will walk you through the process of changing the theme using the system settings and third-party extensions in this article. But we don’t recommend using dubious programs to switch themes.

Let’s begin by discussing the options accessible in Roblox for modifying the default theme. You can choose between Light and Dark modes. View the instructions for changing it directly from the app to see how to do it.

Start Roblox and log into your account.

The bottom-right three dots on the screen should be tapped.

Tap Settings after swiping down.

After entering Settings, select the Account Info tab.

Tap the drop-down menu next to Theme as you scroll down.

You can choose between light and dark mode at this time.

Before, changing themes in your Roblox account required following the procedures listed above. The ability to change the background with other images of your choice is now available in yet another way. Roblox allows for the use of third-party extensions, so we’ll take advantage of this capability to improve our gameplay. Note that this approach is limited to Android, though.

Changing Your Roblox Background on Mobile

With this technique, a browser extension will be installed, enabling you to add the theme to your Roblox account. However, installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store is not possible using the built-in mobile browser. Follow the instructions carefully to prevent making any mistakes since they include step-by-step instructions on how to add an extension to a different mobile browser.

Utilize Google Play to install Yandex Browser. It can install extensions because it is a mobile browser and is based on Chromium.

Search for Stylus in the Chrome Web Store after installing it.

Go to the homepage of Roblox after adding it to your browser.

Ensure that you sign in to your account using a browser.

Go to the Extensions tab after logging in.

You can now observe the Stylus extension showing up on the Roblox website.

Select that by clicking it. Browse styles

Choose the one you choose after waiting for a bit for all the various styling files to load.

Just tap the picture to have the extension apply it to the background.

Changing Your Roblox Background on Pc

Using Firefox and Chrome, you may easily modify your Roblox backdrop. Make sure you properly follow the procedures and change your background.

Firefox

The Mozilla home page should have an addons tab.

Add to Firefox after conducting a search for “Stylish”

Go to the Roblox website and log in using your account after adding it to Firefox successfully.

On the Settings page, find the extension option, and select Stylishly.

Any image can now be added as the background of your Roblox homepage.

Chrome

The Stylish addon can be found in the Chrome Web Store.

Once it has been added to Chrome, proceed as described above and add your preferred image as the backdrop.

