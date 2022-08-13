Save Tiktok to Camera Roll: How To Save a Tiktok to Camera Roll 2022-Top Full Guide!

The ability to save recordings forever is one of TikTok’s most useful features, and with more users than ever generating videos, the app is a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry. We have all the information you need, whether you want to keep a public video or want to know how to save a Tiktok draft.

How to save a TikTok to your camera roll

There are a few differences to be made when uploading a TikTok movie to your camera roll.

Click on your profile page in TikTok after it has opened.

Locate and pick the video you wish to save.

In the stack of icons that displays on the side of the video, click the three dots at the bottom.

Click Save Video, then let the file download.

The video will then be safely kept on your roll once that is complete.

The procedures are essentially the same if you wish to preserve someone else’s video.

Look for the video you wish to save.

On the right side of the video, click the arrow-shaped share icon.

Click Save Video, then let the file download.

Adding a TikTok draft to your camera roll

Unfortunately, there is no direct way to save a draft to your camera roll without additional steps.

The simplest solution is as follows:

The draft you wish to save should be filmed and ready.

Choose “Who can see this video” and change it to “Only Me” once you’re on the posting page.

Visit your profile page and click the Lock button next to the private videos section.

At the bottom of the page, select Save Video by clicking the three dots.

Until TikTok takes the decision to make it an in-app feature, this will still be the simplest way to save drafts.

The information on preserving TikToks is complete. If you’re prepared to put that knowledge to use, check out our guide to some of the best filters on the app.

How Can A TikTok Without A Watermark Be Saved?

A TikTok watermark will be seen at the bottom of the saved video if you download a TikTok video using the built-in save function for user security.

Use one of the following techniques to download TikTok if you don’t want the watermark to appear.

Saving a video as a live picture

Find the video you want to save on TikTok by opening the app.

At the bottom of the screen, in the right corner, tap the Share symbol.

Pick Live Photo from the settings menu’s rightmost section by scrolling down.

Locate the Live Photo you’ve saved by going to your camera roll.

Select Save as Video by tapping the Share icon.

The minor watermark that remains after the Live Photo is converted to a video can be easily removed using a cropping tool.

Utilize the video downloaders from third parties

You can save a TikTok without the watermark using a few third-party video downloaders.

Musicallydown.com gives you the option to maintain or remove the TikTok watermark from the tools listed in the preceding section.

Once you create an account using Google or Facebook and sign in, Kapwing also enables you to remove the watermark from your finished movie.

Using its link, the iPhone software TikSave enables users to download TikTok videos without the watermark.