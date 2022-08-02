The 10 Best Car Insurance Providers in America: Everything You Should Know About!

The greatest auto insurance provider, based on our data from 2022, is USAA, but only those in the military can purchase its insurance policies. The second-best choice, according to our study, if that doesn’t apply to you, is State Farm. With a focus on customer service, claims processing, customer loyalty, and policy renewal, we examined price data as well as policyholder opinion to come up with a list of the top auto insurance providers.

We also questioned respondents to the poll on how likely they were to suggest their current insurer to a driver looking for new insurance. This list might assist you in comparing insurers depending on the criteria that are most important to you while looking for auto insurance. Despite the fact that USAA and State Farm are at the top of the heap, one of the other eight businesses in our rating might be a better fit for you. So, before you buy or renew your policy, it’s a good idea to research the rates of several insurers.

USAA

Our ratings show that USAA is the top insurance provider. Customers of USAA express the highest levels of customer satisfaction, are most likely to renew their insurance, and recommend USAA to other drivers, according to our poll from 2022. Additionally, USAA outperformed the national average by 35% and has the lowest rates in our survey. Members of the military community are the only ones who can purchase USAA insurance, including auto, homes, and renters plans. As a result, not every motorist will be qualified for coverage by this insurance.

State Farm

State Farm is ranked No. 2 and received ratings that were above average in all of our subcategories, including Claims Handling and Customer Loyalty. Additionally, it scored well in our ranking of the least expensive car insurance providers for 2022. It had the lowest average premiums among the companies we rated for drivers who had less than perfect driving records but were unable to obtain coverage from USAA. Read more about our analysis of State Farm.

Farmers

In our rankings for Claims Handling and Customer Service, Farmers is rated No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Customer Loyalty is tied for second place with it. Farmers’ Most Likely to a Renewed score of 4.0 is below the category average of 4.2, showing that it didn’t perform as well as it could have. Visit our Farmers review to learn more.

Nationwide

Nationwide is now tied for third place after moving up two spots since our 2021 analysis. Nationwide has above-average scores in all of the subrating categories, and it has the second-highest rankings in the categories of customer loyalty and is most likely to be recommended. For some drivers, particularly those with a clean driving record or bad credit, Nationwide also offers prices that are below average. Read our Nationwide review to find out more.

Geico

Geico was rated third last year and is tied for third place in our research for 2022. Its higher-than-average customer service rating is probably what helped it place this year. Other significant areas with average rankings for Geico include Customer Loyalty and Most Likely to Be Renewed. Although Geico’s premiums are the second-lowest in our survey, its claims handling scores are slightly below average, making it a fantastic option for drivers searching for economical coverage. Review of Geico for additional information.

Allstate 6.

This year, Travelers also made some progress in the right direction, rising two spots to tie for the sixth rank. The customer service rating of Travelers is worse than that of seven other insurers in our analysis, yet it ranks first in the category for claims handling underrating and third in the category for most likely to be renewed. Additionally, Travelers earns a score above average for insurance renewal and provides premiums that are frequently lower than the national average. Read more in our review by travelers.

Eight. Progress

In our study, Progressive comes in at number eight. Customers are usually happy with how simple it is to start a policy, but Progressive ranks last in our list of the companies that reward their loyal customers and receives below-average ratings across the board. Additionally, clients of Progressive claim to be less likely to renew their insurance or suggest the company to other motorists. But people with a DUI might be able to access savings with Progressive. It has some of the lowest rates in our survey for those types of drivers.

Read more about Progressive in our review.

AAA

The No. 8 slot is shared by AAA and Progressive, both of which are new to our ranking of the Best Car Insurance Companies. Each category we looked at had results that are below average. However, it ranks No. 6 in our list of the insurance companies most likely to be renewed, surpassing Allstate, Farmers, Progressive, and American Family. In our survey, AAA also had the highest average premiums, but before choosing AAA, drivers should request a quote to see if their particular rate is less expensive. Visit our AAA review to learn more.

United States Family

This year, American Family fell four positions and now holds the No. 10 position in our research. Its ratings are the lowest in the majority of subtracting categories, but American Family beats Progressive in our Best for Customer Loyalty category. For some drivers, particularly teen drivers, those with bad credit, and those with an accident or a DUI on their record, American Family does offer cheap prices despite low scores.