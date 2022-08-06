Tiktok Profile Pictures: How To Save a Tik Tok Profile Picture to A Phone?

There is currently no built-in functionality in TikTok that allows users to download other people’s profile images. It differs from other major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which allow users to download the display photographs of other individuals from their profiles.

Download a profile picture from TikTok

Although TikTok is currently the most popular social media platform, at least in the United States and the United Kingdom, it does not imply that there is no longer a means to save profile photographs from the app. It is important to mention that the social media platform has surpassed YouTube in terms of total watch time. Additionally, there is a rising tendency in TikTok app downloads.

Facebook, though, is still losing fresh downloads. With that stated, this tutorial should assist some of its users in navigating the nascent video-sharing network even better given its expanding user base, which is centered in China. Even though it’s uncommon, understanding how to save someone else’s profile image comes in handy in a few situations.

In fact, there are now a ton of services that allow users to expressly save the profile photographs of TikTok users, and they even guarantee that they are of great quality.

How to Save a TikTok Profile Image

So without further ado, here’s how to download someone else’s video-sharing site display photo.

Although TikTok does not currently have a built-in feature for saving profile photographs, it is still a simple process, according to Business Insider.

Here is a basic how-to for accomplishing that to make things even easier:

Install the TikTok app.

Navigate to the user’s profile where you wish to save the display image.

The user’s profile icon should then be clicked to display a sharing menu.

The URL for the profile can then be obtained by selecting the “Copy link” option.

Then, send the aforementioned link to your computer by texting it to yourself.

Use your desktop web browser to access the profile URL.

Then, right-click the user’s profile picture.

select “Open Image in New Tab” from the menu.

Then, choose “Save Image As” by performing a right-click on the high-quality image.

How to Save a TikTok Profile Picture to a Phone

There is also a way to download a TikTok profile photo without a computer, in addition to the other options. However, since they will need to visit a third-party website, consumers should proceed with some caution.

TikTok Profile Picture Downloader by HowtoTechies is one of the services that enable users to download TikTok display images without sacrificing quality.

To download the snapshot, users will only need to copy the link of the TikTok profile they wish to view. the website in question after pasting it there.