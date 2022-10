TV Premiere Schedule for 2022.!

Looking forward to the new series and wondering when your favorite shows will return. The Den of Geek2022 TV Launch Dates Calendar, in which we keep track of TV series premiere dates, return dates, and other information for the year and beyond, has you covered.

As networks release dates, we’ll keep updating this page. Be sure to follow along with us as we watch or discuss several of these shows!

All Times Are Eastern Standard Time (Est).

DATE SHOW NETWORK Wednesday, October 19 Documentary Now! IFC Wednesday, October 19 Nature: Running with the Beest” (8:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, October 19 NOVA Can Psychedelics Cure?” (9:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, October 19 American Horror Story: NYC FX Wednesday, October 19 Secrets of the Dead: Last Days in Pompeii” (10:00 p.m.) PBS Thursday, October 20 One of Us Is Lying Peacock Friday, October 21 28 Days Haunted Netflix Friday, October 21 From Scratch Netflix Friday, October 21 Barbarians Netflix Friday, October 21 The Peripheral Prime Video Friday, October 21 Acapulco Apple TV+ Friday, October 21 Ghostwriter Apple TV+ Friday, October 21 Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes (9:00 p.m.) PBS Friday, October 21 Joe Bob Halloween 2022 Special (9:00 p.m.) Shudder TV Saturday, October 22 Magic With the Stars (8:00 p.m.) The CW Saturday, October 22 World s Funniest Animals (9:00 p.m.) The CW Saturday, October 22 Beyond The Headlines: Swindler Seduction (10:00 p.m.) Lifetime Monday, October 24 Independent Lens “Tik Tok, Boom” (10:00 p.m.) PBS Tuesday, October 25 Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix Wednesday, October 26 Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Disney+ Wednesday, October 26 The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+ Wednesday, October 26 Sherman’s Showcase IFC Wednesday, October 26 NATURE CANADA: Surviving the Wild North” (8:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, October 26 NOVA Disrupting Darwin/Lionfish (9:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, October 26 Secrets of the Dead: The End of the Romans” (10:00 p.m.) PBS Thursday, October 27 Daniel Spellbound Netflix Thursday, October 27 Romantic Killer Netflix Thursday, October 27 Star Trek: Prodigy Paramount+ Thursday, October 27 True Crime Story: Indefensible AMC+ Friday, October 28 The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Netflix Friday, October 28 Big Mouth Netflix Friday, October 28 Drink Masters Netflix Friday, October 28 Ghosts of Flight 401 (8:00 p.m.) Travel Channel Friday, October 28 Dia De Los Muertos! (9:00 p.m.) PBS Friday, October 28 Urban Legend (10:00 p.m.) Travel Channel Friday, October 28 Milk Street s Cooking School The Roku Channel Friday, October 28 Milk Street s My Family Recipe The Roku Channel Saturday, October 29 Beyond The Headlines: An Amish Sin (10:00 p.m.) Lifetime Sunday, October 30 The White Lotus HBO Monday, October 31 The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno Travel Channel Tuesday, November 1 Below Deck Adventure (9:00 p.m.) Bravo Tuesday, November 1 Little People, Big World (9:00 p.m.) TLC Wednesday, November 2 NATURE Woodpeckers: The Hole Story” (8:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, November 2 Hudson River Wild (8:00 p.m.) Smithsonian Thursday, November 3 Blockbuster Netflix Thursday, November 3 The Dragon Prince Netflix Thursday, November 3 Titans HBO Max Thursday, November 3 The Capture Peacock Thursday, November 3 KanColle Crunchyroll Thursday, November 3 The Suspect Sundance Now Thursday, November 3 The Really Loud House (7:00 p.m.) Nickelodeon Thursday, November 3 Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (9:00 p.m.) HG TV Friday, November 4 Manifest Netflix Friday, November 4 Buying Beverly Hills Netflix Friday, November 4 The Fabulous Netflix Friday, November 4 Lookism Netflix Friday, November 4 The Mosquito Coast Apple TV+ Friday, November 4 Slumberkins Apple TV+ Friday, November 4 Lopez vs. Lopez (8:00 p.m.) NBC Friday, November 4 Young Rock (8:30 p.m.) NBC Friday, November 4 Great Performances: New York Philharmonic Geffen Hall Reopening (9:00 p.m.) PBS Sunday, November 6 Mood BBC America Sunday, November 6 Dangerous Liaisons (9:00 p.m.) Starz Sunday, November 6 Spector (9:00 p.m.) Showtime Monday, November 7 Judy Justice Freevee Monday, November 7 The Culpo Sisters (9:00 p.m.) TLC Monday, November 7 Independent Lens “Move Me” (10:00 p.m.) PBS Tuesday, November 8 Triviaverse Netflix Tuesday, November 8 PBS Newshour Midterm Elections Special Coverage (8:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, November 9 The Crown Netflix Wednesday, November 9 Pawn Stars Do America (8:00 p.m.) History Wednesday, November 9 Nature: American Ocelot” (8:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, November 9 NOVA: Crypto Decoded” (9:00 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, November 9 Rooted: America s Tree of Life (9:00 p.m.) Smithsonian Wednesday, November 9 Zootopia+ Disney+ Wednesday, November 9 The Montaners Disney+ Wednesday, November 9 Save Our Squad with David Beckham Disney+ Thursday, November 10 Warrior Nun Netflix Thursday, November 10 The Big Brunch HBO Max Thursday, November 10 The Calling Peacock Friday, November 11 The English Prime Video Friday, November 11 Mythic Quest Apple TV+ Friday, November 11 Circuit Breakers Apple TV+ Friday, November 11 Transformers: EarthSpark Paramount+ Friday, November 11 All Saints Street Crunchyroll Sunday, November 13 Tulsa King Paramount+ Sunday, November 13 Yellowstone Paramount Network Monday, November 14 Teletubbies Netflix Monday, November 14 American Experience “Taken Hostage” (9:00 p.m.) PBS Tuesday, November 15 Customer Wars (10:00 p.m.) A+E Wednesday, November 16 Call My Agent! [Korean Version] Netflix Wednesday, November 16 Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Disney+ Wednesday, November 16 The Santa Clauses Disney+ Wednesday, November 16 Leverage: Redemption Freevee Wednesday, November 16 Martha Cooks The Roku Channel Wednesday, November 16 NOVA Zero to Infinity” (9:00 p.m.) PBS Thursday, November 17 Dead To Me Netflix Thursday, November 17 1899 Netflix Thursday, November 17 Fleishman Is In Trouble Hulu Thursday, November 17 Dragons: The Nine Realms Hulu Thursday, November 17 Leopard Skin Peacock Thursday, November 17 Gangs of London AMC+ Thursday, November 17 Pickled (9:00 p.m.) Comedy Central Friday, November 18 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Edition Netflix Friday, November 18 Interrupting Chicken Apple TV+ Friday, November 18 Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+ Friday, November 18 Martha Holidays The Roku Channel Friday, November 18 Emeril Cooks The Roku Channel Friday, November 18 Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Hulu Sunday, November 20 The L Word: Generation Q (8:00 p.m.) Showtime Monday, November 21 POV “Midwives” (10:00 p.m.) PBS Tuesday, November 22 American Masters (9:00 p.m.) PBS Tuesday, November 22 Welcome to Chippendales Hulu Wednesday, November 23 Wednesday Netflix Wednesday, November 23 Echo Apple TV+ Wednesday, November 23 Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Peacock Wednesday, November 23 King Tut: Allies and Enemies (8:00 p.m.) PBS Thursday, November 24 First Love Netflix Thursday, November 24 Slumberland Netflix Thursday, November 24 Criminal Minds: Evolution Paramount+ Friday, November 25 The Croods: Family Tree Hulu Friday, November 25 We’re Here (10:00 p.m.) HBO Sunday, November 27 Krapopolis Fox Wednesday, November 30 Snack vs. Chef Netflix Wednesday, November 30 Willow Disney+ Wednesday, November 30 Irreverent Peacock Thursday, December 1 Hush ALLBLK Thursday, December 1 Wicked City ALLBLK Friday, December 2 Firefly Lane Netflix Friday, December 2 Riches Prime Video Friday, December 2 Slow Horses Apple TV+ Monday, December 5 His Dark Materials (9:00 p.m.) HBO Wednesday, December 7 Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (9:00 p.m.) The CW Thursday, December 8 Doom Patrol HBO Max Friday, December 9 Little America Apple TV+ Sunday, December 11 Your Honor Showtime Tuesday, December 13 Kindred Hulu Thursday, December 15 Love for the Ages Peacock Friday, December 16 The Recruit Netflix Friday, December 16 Cook At All Costs Netflix Friday, December 16 Paradise PD Netflix Monday, December 19 LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (8:00 p.m.) Fox Wednesday, December 21 Emily in Paris Netflix Wednesday, December 21 Jack Ryan Prime Video Thursday, December 22 The Best Man: The Final Chapters Peacock Thursday, December 22 Snap ALLBLK Sunday, December 25 The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix Tuesday, December 27 American Masters: Groucho & Cavett (8:00 p.m.) CBS Tuesday, December 27 Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope (8:00 p.m.) The CW Tuesday, January 3 Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (9:000 p.m.) PBS Wednesday, January 4 Star Wars: The Bad Batch Disney+ Thursday, January 5 Mayfair Witches AMC+ Sunday, January 8 Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8:00 p.m.) PBS Sunday, January 8 All Creatures Great and Small (9:00 p.m.) PBS Sunday, January 15 YOLO: Silver Destiny (12:00 a.m.) Adult Swim Sunday, January 15 Godfather of Harlem Epix Tuesday, January 24 American Masters: Roberta Flack (9:00 p.m.) PBS Thursday, January 26 Wolf Pack Paramount+ Friday, February 10 You Netflix Thursday, February 16 Star Trek: Picard Paramount+

Read More: Apne Tv- Watch All Hindi Serials Online for Free. Is It Legal?

Note that these are American releases. Click here to view future British releases.

}).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });