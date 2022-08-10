Twitter Alternatives: The Best Alternatives to Twitter!￼

To fulfill your desires for microblogging and memes if you’re quitting Twitter, you might still want to use another social media site. Furthermore, you might have trouble replacing the bird app with another app or website (among the several options available).

There are the obvious options like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, but there are other options that you might not have thought about — some that could help you cultivate community, give you a platform for your hot takes and photos, and make it easier to stay in touch with the people you care about.

Mastodon may have fewer users than Twitter, but it appears to contain many of the characteristics that Twitter lacks that we want: Ads are not present. You are allowed a larger character count for your posts (500!). Strong privacy, safety, and moderation measures are also present. You can control more of the content you consume with Mastodon, according to its boast that its feed is algorithm-free and chronological. Along with polls, trending topics, hashtags, and support for posting audio, video, photos, GIFs, replies, and even reblogging, this app contains many other features that you loved about Twitter (retweets).

Though it’s likely that this social networking service is distinct from other social media apps you’ve used in the past. In addition to being open-source and decentralized, it is also free to use. It’s more like a networked community of websites, each of which is managed by a different person or group of individuals. To join Mastodon, you actually need to sign up for one of these communities. You are still able to communicate with users from other communities, and you have the option to do so at a later time.

Along with a web app, Mastodon is accessible on Android and iOS. It can also be accessed using a wide range of third-party apps.

It’s a beautiful app, we’ll just say that. Hive Social is an excellent platform for displaying images if you choose to post them. You’re not only restricted to photos, though: GIFs, surveys, and text and video posts are all options. Other people’s posts can also be replied to and reposted. To make keeping up with friends and family easier, it also provides texting and a chronological feed. Additionally, Myspace and those auto-play songs on everyone’s profiles are brought back to our memories by Hive Social’s “profile music” feature. You can add music to your profile and control whether autoplay is enabled or off.

Really? TikTok? That’s correct, indeed. Since it’s more of a humorous video platform, it might not be your first choice as a Twitter alternative, but the program has amassed a sizable user base and excels at establishing community. Since the app is famous for its little, bite-sized viral films, you might as well join it at this point since they are constantly being shared on Twitter and Instagram. TikTok is free to use and is accessible on Windows 10, iOS, and Android.

Due to the fact that it focuses largely on chat, Discord stands out from the other applications on this list. However, it’s a chat application where you can build or join servers (which act as communities). Discord may have begun as a chat tool for gamers, but these days you can find communities for various kinds of topics and discuss or share posts about them.

Likewise, you are not required to sign up for a public server. You can even have a private one if that’s all you want—just you and a select group of friends. There are a lot of services in Discord that can help you connect with people or stay in touch, like hosting events (such as conference calls, streaming movies, and games), voice and video chats, and even Spotify-enabled group music listening. Sending GIFs, stickers, and emoticons are also supported.

Since it was founded in 2005, Reddit has been around for a while and has earned the moniker “first page of the internet.” Since you may join groups (subreddits) to discuss your favorite hobbies, shows, sports, or pretty much any other interest, you can use it to stay up with the most recent news, just like Twitter. It’s perhaps the finest site on this list for simulating the sensation of going down a Twitter rabbit hole more than any other.

Subreddit communities resemble basic forums, which is kind of what they are: A subreddit allows users to post text, images, links, and videos. The number of comments and up/down votes on these posts will typically influence where in the feed your post will appear. Reddit might be the best place to look if you’re looking for deeper conversations or in-depth answers to your burning queries. Reddit may be viewed for free on its website, on Android, or on iOS.