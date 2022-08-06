Twitter Video Downloader: How To Download Twitter Videos to A Desktop or Computer?

We have seen a lot of videos being shared on Twitter lately. Whether it’s a serious argument about a hot-button issue or a beautiful dog video, you love to watch it again and over until you become sick of it. You cannot, however, download a movie from the application’s platform. The platform’s copyright policies are mostly to blame for this.

What if, though, there was a simple way to download these videos? This article will demonstrate how simple it is to get videos from Twitter. Let’s get started learning how to download Twitter videos to your computer or mobile device without wasting any more time.

How to Download Twitter Videos to a Desktop or Computer

Twitter videos are simple to download to your desktop. The procedure for downloading a video from Twitter is rather easy thanks to two websites. These are specifically Twitter Video Downloader or SaveTweetVid. You only need to visit these websites to download your favorite Twitter videos. Simply adhere to the instructions below:

Find the video you want to download by searching Twitter.

Afterward, copy the direct link from the tweet that includes the video you wish to download.

Visit the Twitter Video Downloader or Save Tweet Vid websites. Click Download after pasting the link there.

Different download quality is offered by both websites. The Download option is located directly next to the file size, and you may adjust the video quality to suit your needs by clicking on it.

How to Download Videos from Twitter on Android-Based Mobile

On an Android app, you may also download a Twitter video. To download Twitter videos, all you have to do is first download the app for it on your smartphone. Using this software, you may quickly grab videos from Instagram and Twitter. The following step is as follows:

On your smartphone, open the Twitter app and navigate to the Tweet that contains the video you wish to save.

After selecting copied the link to Tweet, tap the Share button.

Enter the link thereafter using the Download Twitter Videos program. In the bottom right corner of the page, click the download button.

In the background, the video will start to download. You can either open the application and choose the video you wish to watch in order to watch the downloaded one. You can also access the Gallery app on your smartphone to view the video offline.

How to Download Twitter Videos to Your iOS Phone

In comparison to the Android or desktop, the procedure of downloading a video from Twitter is a little more complicated. You must first download the My Media or Documents by Readle applications to your iPhone in order to download the video. When finished, take the following actions:

On your smartphone, open the Twitter app and navigate to the Tweet that contains the video you wish to save.

After selecting copied the link to Tweet, tap the Share button.

Afterward, launch the My Media or Documents by Readle app on your iPhone.

A browser icon will appear in the bottom right corner. You will be directed to an in-app browser after you tap on it.

Enter www.twittervideodownloader.com in the browser’s address bar to access the page.

Place the copied URL link there and select Download. When you tap it, a fresh download link will appear. Tap Download the File, then give your saved video a name by typing.

In the app, your video will be saved. To store a copy of your Twitter video on your iPhone, you will now need to open the video in the app and tap on Save to Camera Roll.

Using a Chrome Extension, learn how to download Twitter DM videos.

The Google Chrome plugin makes it simple to download Twitter DM videos. Simply follow these instructions.

Initially, find the Video Downloader Professional addon in the Chrome web store.

To install the extension on your Chrome browser, click “Add to Chrome.”

Go to the video in your DM area that you want to download after opening Twitter in your Chrome browser.

An alert will appear on the VideoDownloader Professional extension when the video starts playing.

If you click on it, the extension will give you the choice to download the movie in various file sizes. The video will start downloading automatically when you select the file and size you want.

