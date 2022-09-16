Update 2.2 of Pubg Mobile Introduces New Gameplay Modes, Maps, and More

The upgraded map has a number of new modes of transportation, such as zip lines and an elevator in the multi-story Telepak Town Apartment. The NS2000 Shotgun and the Tactical Crossbow are two examples of the new weapons that will soon be accessible in Nusa. Players also have access to the new Quad, a 2-seater vehicle that is both quick and sturdy.

There Are New Additions to The Existing Maps in Pubg Mobile Version 2.2.

An old favorite has been modified, and a new map has been added. There will be a number of changes made to Erangel in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Update. We’ve begun by enhancing the Hospital and Malta Power facilities to cut down on the hassle of medical care and the search for supplies. South of the Sosnovka Military Base and to the west of the Farm, two new ports are being built on Erangel.

In addition, the Ferry Pier will have its appearance enhanced. In addition, the island of Erangel now has a new weather effect—a rainbow—a random Flash Shop where players may buy items, petrol stations where they can refuel their vehicles, a place to store their bikes, and Targeted Supply Crates that come in three flavors: medical, token, and military.

In Addition to Bug Fixes, Version 2.2 Will Provide a Brand-New Gameplay Style

The next PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Update will also feature the brand-new Gear Front Mode. The new skills players can use in Erangel, Livia, and Nusa will make gunfights faster, allow for quicker movement throughout the area, and lead to more frequent encounters with enemies.

Playzone Analysis, Trace, and Supply Scan make it easier to obtain the next play zone, track down enemies, and locate superior supplies. By making use of Vehicle Air Drops, players will have more flexibility in navigating the environment, and skills like Gliding Doll and Healing Smoke, when used well, can drastically change the dynamics of gunfights.

To speed up the search for vehicles, players can purchase a Vehicle Radar Scan from the store. Stalberg’s new cable cars make it easier for those who favor foot travel to move around the community.

Additionally, the new area of Strange Town has been included. Players now have access to hot air balloons for a quick getaway from the area between Stabler and the western coast.

On September 20th, 2022, Season 8 of Cycle 3 and Royale Pass Month 15 will begin.

Cycle 3 Season 8 of PUBG Mobile begins on September 20 with the release of the new Version 2.2 Update, which introduces a new set of Legendary items, changes to Ace Tier, including titles and sub-tiers, and improvements to the Tier Badge display and the Badge page.

New content will be made available to players on September 20 as part of Royale Pass Month 15: Razzle Dazzle, which will also feature updated RP Favorites Crates and new social perks for RP players. The in-game Airplane Ranking has also been improved to include teammates’ names and the RP notification system has seen some tweaks.

New Features and Playable Characters Are Available in Pubg Mobile Version 2.2.

Players of PUBG Mobile who put a premium on personalization will enjoy the new features introduced in the version 2.2 update. Two brand new customizable in-game companions are on the way. Soon, gamers who value swift movement will have access to a one-of-a-kind sports car that they may customize to their liking and use to zip around the battlefield in style.

During the update, two new playable characters, Survival Expert Riley and Tech Mercenary Sophia, as well as the Spectral Swan and Cosmic Inquisitor Set, will be introduced.

The Newest Version of Pubg Mobile Will Adds It to The Level Infinite Family

The game’s version 2.2 update ushers in new beginnings as it becomes a member of the Level Infinite family of games. Level Infinite is an international video game developer and publisher that aims to satisfy gamers everywhere with engaging and innovative interactive content, regardless of platform preference.

Since Lightspeed Studios and Krafton co-created PUBG Mobile, the studio’s updated logo will be used in the mobile version of the game. They will now see the Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios logos when they start the game.

PUBG Mobile’s commitment to its customers has not wavered. The game has also been improved in other ways, such as with its visual quality and user interface.