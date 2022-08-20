Where To Watch House Of The Dragon? Stream House Of The Dragon Online!

It’s open season once again, and the streets run red with blood. Even if the dramatic last season of “Game of Thrones” aired in 2019, George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire tale is far from over. Martin published a book about the Targaryen dynasty’s rise to power in 2018 titled “Fire & Blood.” The book was swiftly taken up for adaptation by HBO, under the title House of the Dragon—and the wait for the series is nearly over.

This Sunday, August 21, you may buy House of the Dragon. When it premieres, House of the Dragon will be available on HBO Max alongside the first eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

When Will House Of The Dragon Be Available For Streaming?

Those who have an HBO Max subscription will be able to see the launch of House of the Dragon on August 21. HBO Max can be viewed online through Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some game consoles, and various smart TV platforms; however, it is presently only available in the United States and select U.S. territories.



Just What Is The Plot Of “House Of The Dragon”?

The franchise’s future can be found in the past. The next story set in the Game of Thrones universe will focus on the Targaryen family’s rule in early Westeros, 300 years before the events of the first season of Game of Thrones. Starring Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and others, the series is executive produced by Martin and Ryan Condal.

House of the Dragon will look into the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war that was the subject of Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen are prominent ancestors of the notable Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. The show’s cast also includes a number of lesser-known Houses including House Velaryon and House Highwater among more well-known ones like the Houses of Targaryen and Stark.

How Do You Sign Up For HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows. HBO Max is available to anyone who signs up for it and may be accessed through the HBO website or the HBO Go app, which can be downloaded on compatible devices through a variety of different TV, digital, and mobile service providers. HBO Max is available as a stand-alone service for $9.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $14.99 per month without ads.

HBO Max is where you can find your favorite HBO shows including Succession, Watchmen, and Euphoria. Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy are just some of the movies and TV shows that can be found on the site, along with countless others.