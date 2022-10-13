Where to Watch Murder She Wrote: Is It Streaming on Amazon Prime?

Actress Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11 at the age of 96. Lansbury had a lengthy career in film, television, and Broadway, but her best famous part was perhaps that of amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the popular show Murder, She Wrote.

For more than a decade, Lansbury portrayed Jessica Fletcher, a popular mystery writer with a flair for discovering unusual murders by accident. CBS aired 12 seasons of the show, and viewers now have the option to watch all of them online for free.

The Entire Series of “murder, She Wrote” Can Be Seen for Free on The Roku Channel

Murder, She Wrote first aired in 1984, and it was there that viewers were first exposed to Jessica “J.B.” Fletcher. Having recently released her debut novel, “The Murder of Sherlock Holmes,” Jessica leaves her hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine, for New York City to attend a costume party thrown by her publisher. Her sleuthing talents are put to the test when one of the visitors, dressed as Sherlock Holmes, is found dead.

In the series finale, “Death By Demographics,” Jessica finally hung up her magnifying glass after solving over 200 additional mysteries. (The episode’s name alluded to the reason the show was cancelled. The Washington Post noted at the time that CBS claimed the show wasn’t successful in capturing the young demographic that marketers want.

Do you want to know how Jessica became a successful crime solver? The Roku Channel hosts all 12 seasons of Murder, She Wrote for free streaming.

In What Other Places Can I View “Murder, She Wrote”?

Premium members of Peacock can also watch all 12 seasons of Murder, She Wrote. The first six seasons are also available to view for free (with advertisements) on Amazon’s Freevee (previously IMDbTV). Murder, She Wrote isn’t streamable on either Netflix or Hulu, unfortunately.

For those with cable, repeats of Murder, She Wrote can be seen on stations like Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and COZI TV. On the live TV streaming site FuboTV, you may watch some episodes of Murder, She Wrote whenever you want.

Where to Watch Murder She Wrote

Over the course of her lengthy career, Lansbury appeared in a wide variety of film and television productions. Some of her most famous performances are collected here.

Lansbury’s debut film appearance, in Gaslight, garnered an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. The show is available on HBO Go and the Roku Channel. For the next year’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, which can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, she received another Oscar nomination. It was for her work in The Manchurian Candidate (1962), which is currently available on Roku and Tubi, that she received her third and last Oscar nomination.

When Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was released in 1991, she voiced the role of Mrs. Potts. Your best bet is to watch it on Disney+. In the 2017 PBS miniseries adaption of Little Women, Lansbury played Aunt March. You may watch it on PBS Passport and Amazon Prime Video.

