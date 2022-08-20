Where To Watch Orphan First Kill? Orphan: First Kill Is Out Now! Click Here To Know Where To Watch It!

The much-anticipated 2009 horror film Orphan has a prequel, Orphan: First Kill, which brings back Esther (but not back to life).

In the new film, Isabelle Fuhrman plays Esther, a patient at an Estonian mental institution who escapes and assumes the identity of a lost American girl from one of the country’s wealthiest families.

Fans of “Orphan Black” may recall that Esther’s first effort to join a family did not go well for anyone involved. If you believe you know what will happen in the prequel, you’re wrong.

Follow these steps to watch Orphan: First Kill in the United Kingdom and the United States if you want to catch up with Esther.

Orphan First Kill: Where to Stream It In The UK?

The prequel film Orphan: First Kill is now playing in theatres across the United Kingdom thanks to Signature Entertainment.

You’ll have to go to the theatre to find out what happened to Esther before the events of Orphan, as the film isn’t being released digitally at the same time.

If you can’t wait until November, you may watch it digitally on October 31. Orphan: First Kill, like its predecessor, features a surprising twist that should not be revealed in advance.

Orphan First Kill: Where to Stream It In The US?

In the United States, viewers may now welcome Esther into their homes by watching Orphan: First Kill, which is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

In the United States, the monthly cost of the streaming service is $4.99 with advertisements and $9.99 without them for those who are not yet subscribers. You can also pay $49.99 (with advertisements) or $99.99 annually to subscribe (without ads).

There is a seven-day trial period available for each service, so you may watch Orphan: First Kill without spending a dime. In order to avoid being charged after the trial period ends, you must cancel your subscription.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ subscribers in the UK can’t view Orphan: First Kill.

Orphan: First Kill has just opened in theatres in the United Kingdom and can be viewed on Paramount+ in the United States.

Orphan First Kill: Trailer