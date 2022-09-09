Who Is Maria Taylor Engaged To: Sports Analyst and Host Engaged with Rodney Blackstock

For ESPN and SEC Network, Maria Taylor serves as an analyst and host. According to The Netline, Maria and her first husband Rodney Blackstock called off their initial engagement before reconnecting three years later to wed.

While attending the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina in 2014, they became friends. The Knot quoted Maria as saying, “I remember seeing him and telling my friend, ‘If we keep going to these games, I’m going to wind up dating him.'”

In the meantime, Rodney was also interested in her and asked his friend if she “played for the WNBA in Charlotte.” Rodney, according to Maria, believed that “maybe I was there to support one of the men — I was a player’s girlfriend or something.”

Maria recalled: “We ended up talking in the parking lot until 5 am. Rodney asked me out “on a dare,” and their first date was in a parking lot where they had some lunch.

“I’ve never felt that way before, ever, where you just look at someone and you’re like, “That’s the one”.” According to Celeb Pie, Rodney is from Greensboro, North Carolina, he is “of Brazilian ethnicity and speaks fluent Portuguese.”

His mother allegedly passed away when he was 12 years old, and the website claims that he had a difficult childhood, spending time in several foster homes. He was the proprietor and a representative of The Auto Club Group in Buckhead, Georgia, in the year 2020.

Maria Taylor’s Professional Life

Taylor, who is currently in her third season as a college analyst and reporter for the SEC Network, joined the network in 2014. The media is largely unaware of the precise beginning of Taylor’s career.

With commentators Brent Musburger and Jesse Palmer, Taylor covers college football for the SEC Network. She also serves as an analyst for SEC telecasts of volleyball and women’s basketball.

In addition to covering the Orange Bowl for the second year in a row, she was a sideline reporter on ESPN2’s weekly Saturday night prime-time college football broadcast in 2013.

This contains the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show, NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Preview Show, and ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Volleyball National Championship for the preceding two years.

Prior to 2012, Taylor worked as a reporter and host for IMG College at the University of Georgia for three years. She also had appearances on a number of studio programs, such as Dawg Report, SEC Men’s Basketball Tonight, and SportsNite.

Taylor moderated the semifinal and championship matches for the men’s and women’s tournaments during NBC’s coverage of the 2022 French Open.

Biography of Maria Taylor

Suzette Maria Taylor, also known as Maria Taylor, was born on May 12, 1987, in Alpharetta, Georgia (U.S.), to Suzette Taylor and Steve Taylor.

Taylor attended Centennial High School and has been a devoted sports fan since she was a little child, so it is also clear that the commentator is an American citizen and a proud lady of African-American origin.

In addition, the African-American has a collection of awards and recognitions to demonstrate that she was a crackerjack at it. Maria made sure to pursue her interests and was quite successful along the way with the entrance to Centennial.

For instance, Taylor has won awards like Atlanta Tip-Off Team of the Year, Fulton County Scholar-Athlete of the Year, three-time All-Region selection, Offensive MVP in high school, and All-State during her senior year.

In 2004, Maria was selected for the USA Volleyball Junior National A2 Team as a result of her impressive athletic accomplishments.

Who Is Maria Taylor Engaged To

Taylor tweeted the photo on February 21 with the message, “I Love Our Love Story,” after Maria, who had been hiding her personal life from her fans for years, offered her supporters a wonderful surprise.

While Maria, the married sportscaster, did not divulge the identity of her spouse, the photographs from their private wedding ceremony showed Maria in a white gown and her husband in a black suit.

Look at the image below from Maria’s wedding, which was released by the @flowersbyyona Instagram account a few weeks after she announced her engagement.