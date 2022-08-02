Youtube Not Working: What Can You Do if YouTube Doesn’t Work on Android?

YouTube not functioning on Android is one of the greatest issues that mobile phone users frequently experience. With 1.5 billion monthly logged-in visitors and hours of new films being added every minute, YouTube is the biggest video-sharing website. Because of the large number of videos that are available for viewing and as a source of information and entertainment, Youtube has become an important part of our lives.

When it comes to watching free web videos, YouTube is the only option. If the platform stops or if we are unable to use it, we can become anxious. Here is a step-by-step guide to determining why Youtube isn’t functioning on your Android phone and how to fix it.

What Can You Do If YouTube Doesn’t Work On Android?

The first thing to determine is whether YouTube is unavailable from its server end or whether a problem with our equipment is preventing YouTube from functioning. Use this down detector to determine whether or not YouTube’s servers are down. If the status is good and “No difficulties at Youtube” is displayed, then the problem is undoubted with your smartphone. To find and address the problem, take the following actions:

If YouTube isn’t working on your Android device, try these steps:

In reality, using the restart or reboot feature can solve a lot of smartphone-related issues. Your YouTube not working on Android issue will be resolved once you comprehend these issues. This will end all background processes and running programs, potentially resolving the problem you were having with YouTube. The YouTube for Android issue will be resolved as a result. Furthermore, it only takes a few minutes to reboot your smartphone. The detailed procedure is as follows:

First, hold down the power button on either your left or right side (depending on the smartphone model) Step 2: This screen offers three options: Switch Off, Restart, and Emergency mode. Simply select Restart or reboot. You can choose power off as well, but you will need to manually switch on the phone to do so. Step 3: The screen of your phone will come back after a little while. On the other hand, if you selected the power off option, wait a few seconds before pressing the power button to restart your phone. Step 4: Open the YouTube app and try to play any video you were trying to play previously after the phone has restarted. Now, this ought to work.

If YouTube isn’t working on your Android, clear the cache.

YouTube Not Working on Android can be fixed by restarting your phone, or you can try clearing the cache. Your phone’s temporary data will be deleted when you erase cache files, which may fix the issue.

Step 1: Open the Settings app or select Settings from the drop-down menu of your notification bar.

Step 2: Navigate to Application Manager by selecting the “Apps & Notification” or “Apps” section in settings (depending on the manufacturer of your smartphone), or by scrolling down until you locate YouTube.

Go to YouTube and select “Storage & Cashe.”

Next, select “Clear Data/Storage” and “Clear Cache.”

By now, all cached files and data should be gone. Now attempt to launch the YouTube app and attempt to play any video. Now, it should function.

If YouTube isn’t working on Android, update your device.

The old Android OS can still result in difficulties even when there is no relationship between YouTube Not Working on Android and it. And if your issue is brought on by an outdated operating system, you can easily solve it by downloading an update.

Open the Settings app on your Android device in step 1.

Step 2: Locate any system updates—possibly under the About Phone section.

Step 3: After that, download and install any updates that are available.

It will take some time for your phone to update, so be patient. Go back to YouTube and reopen the music video on the YouTube app after the process is complete on your smartphone.

Four. Verify Your Internet Connection

Fixing your internet connection is another crucial step you can take to resolve the YouTube not working on Android problem. When you see this kind of issue, make sure your internet connection is working properly by accessing the settings menu from your notification bar. Verify whether your phone is plugged into Wi-Fi or a cellular network. Connecting to the network alone, though, isn’t always sufficient.

Even though your device says “connected,” you can still access the server because of internal internet issues. To see if something works or not, try searching for it on Google. If you’re using a router, seeing if the led lights are on the router will help with internet issues.