Cait Martin Performs Her Audition for The Voice 23 to Harry Styles’ “As It Was”.

We had the opportunity to meet Cait Martin at the conclusion of The Voice 23 tonight, which continued the blind auditions. Did she progress?

Let’s shed a tear for Domenica Coka before we move on to the audition. We learned a little bit about her life from the fact that her brother Mateo, who fought a long fight with pediatric cancer, was her best friend. He was there to support her at her audition because they were there for each other in a really meaningful way.

To remind you that Miley Cyrus is not an easy person to imitate, she sang When I Look at You during her blind audition. She has a powerful voice! She did not get the opportunity to move forward, sadly, because this simply wasn’t appropriate for the show at this time.

Let’s go on to Cait, who already has a voice for many distinct talents. She has experience performing on tours and has even performed on cruise ships. She has also done voiceover work in the past. We adore the fascinating narrative she has, in which she has had a variety of identities over the years. She was allowed to be herself on this show!

We have to admit that she absolutely killed it in her rendition of Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” and we adore what she brought to the song. It’s clear from it that she has a background in theater, and we appreciate that.

It gave this song a ton of emotional depth and gave off a very potent nostalgic mood. We prefer to listen to artists who evoke strong emotions in us, and this singer definitely did that for us from beginning to end.

Who Did She Pick as Her Coach?

Of course, this topic is actually up for dispute! Kelly, though, was a wise choice, and Cait was wise to choose her. Otherwise, it would be quite difficult to get over the comparable vocal sensitivities.

What Did You Think About Cait Martin and Her Audition on The Voice?

