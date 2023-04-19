David Boreanaz Teases the Upcoming Seventh Season Of SEAL Team!

In a short while, SEAL Team season 7 will begin production, but what else is there to reveal now? Let’s just say that Bravo Team’s best days may still be ahead of them, but only if they return to their current configuration.

Let’s just say that David Boreanaz is both prepared and eager for viewers to see it, regardless of what transpires in terms of the plot.

The series star and executive producer stated that the upcoming season will be a game changer in a recent post on his Instagram Stories. Why does that matter? Even if Bravo Team stays as one cohesive unit, there may still be some fundamental changes. It’s also likely that some of these people’s personal lives will change or that they could face hazardous missions in the future.

Nobody in Bravo will likely forget about Clay’s passing anytime soon, and what transpired there might influence some of their own actions and choices as the show goes on. But in the end, we also understand that missions will never finish. We will have to wait and see what some of these new challenges are as they continue to grieve.

We anticipate that season 7 will debut on Paramount+ either in the late summer or the fall, at least based on our current estimations. We continue to believe that a number of different things are subject to change in light of the potential for a writers’ strike later this year as well as some other issues. Be ready for that beforehand here. We just hope that the actual tale is as dramatic, emotional, and timely as everything else we have seen thus far.

