The Latest
2 minute read

Does Dr. Glassman Have Cancer in The Good Doctor Season 6?

Sage Elsesser
Sage Elsesser
The Good Doctor season 6
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Let’s just say that before tonight’s The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 on ABC, our level of dread for Dr. Glassman was high.

What was the character going through? He was getting a brain scan at Shaun’s request, mostly to check for the recurrence of his cancer, as we saw in the trailers for the episode. Since he failed to place a few sutures during surgery a few episodes ago, he has been plagued with this phobia. Although Richard Schiff’s persona claims that he feels well, could a spot on his brain cause things to change?

Shaun views Glassman as a father figure and a reliable source of guidance. The closer he comes to becoming a father himself, ideally at the end of the season, the more significant this person will be to him. Aaron’s prior protracted struggle with cancer is the kind of thing that leaves us totally afraid of whatever the present-day future may hold.
The Good Doctor season 6

Glassman will hopefully be okay; we do have a tendency to think that he will survive tonight’s program. Of course, in terms of the long term, that doesn’t really mean much.

So, What Happened Tonight?

We’ll soon have additional updates.

RelatedCheck out more updates on The Good Doctor to learn more about potential future episodes of the program.

Read More: Fire Country: Why is Jules Latimer leaving? Is Eve in Danger?

Entering Tonight S The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 19, how Were You Feeling when It Comes to Dr. Glassman?

Make sure to share straight away in the comments section connected! Once you’ve completed that, check back later for additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Sage Elsesser
Sage Elsesser
Sage Elsesser is a content editor based in Chicago, TX. Here at Only Katy, you will see him writing about Entertainment and Celebrity News. Previously, he had written articles for various renowned magazines. When he’s not writing, he loves playing video games, watching web series, and listening to songs.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article
Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? What happened to Lucy Tara?

April 11, 2023
Next Article
Perry Mason season 2 episode 7

Episode 7 Spoilers for Perry Mason Season 2: The Last Before Finale!

April 11, 2023
Related Posts