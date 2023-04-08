Fire Country: Why is Jules Latimer leaving? Is Eve in Danger?

Jules Latimer is departing from Fire Country. We can understand some concerns after what we saw at the conclusion of tonight’s episode.

After all, think about the concluding scene featuring Eve! The persona was driving out into the distance, and by the way, she was traveling, it appeared as though an accident was just around the corner. That did not occur, but we do believe that she is obviously having difficulties and may use some assistance; we will have to wait and see if this will happen for her soon.

There is currently no public proof that Latimer is quitting the show, which is all we can say at this moment. We are hoping that the episode ending tonight was only a red herring.

Do you think there is a good chance that we could be losing Eve at some point before Fire Country season 1?

