Is Ziggy the Mole? from Season 1 Episode 16 of Quantum Leap.

We were aware that there would be a major twist in Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16, but we weren’t prepared for Ziggy.

Irony abounds in this tale’s conclusion, where it is revealed that the supercomputer was actually the mole all along. With the development of AI to severe levels, our current environment is characterized by a fair amount of justifiable fear regarding the place of technology in society. Nonetheless, Addison, Magic, and the rest of the team must now decide how to handle this.

Did we also mention that Ben nearly died in this episode, as if any of those things weren’t horrible enough? Another ridiculous thought to consider right now is that. He jumped just as he was ready to receive medical attention, and since he is now in a new body, we are inclined to believe that he will recover without any problems.

Given that he may be trapped and without much in the way of assistance, there are a lot of other issues that you should be left to consider at this point.

We like to imagine the situation we’re in as Ben and the rest of the team’s darkest night. We are aware of his struggle to return home, and this episode gave us the chance to witness some of their cutest interactions to date.

But, despite how near we are to the conclusion at this time, we must equally acknowledge that there is still a long way to go before there is any resolution. That is the terrible push-and-pull that this story is currently going through. There is no assurance that we will witness a reunion, and events may only become crazier from this point forward.

Indeed, we are ready for anything at this point.

