Len Goodman: Ballroom Dancer and Judge on “Dancing with The Stars” Has Died at Age 78!

This morning, some tragic and absolutely stunning news surfaced. Famous dancer and former Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has passed away. Age-wise, he was 78.

Goodman’s manager Jackie Gill provided the following statement to BBC News after his passing:

It is with great sadness that we announce the gentle passing of Len Goodman, age 78. Family, friends, and everyone who knew him will sincerely miss this devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

The following statement was also tweeted on the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account at the same time:

We were fortunate to have Len Goodman as a member of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He will always be remembered as an icon in the world of ballroom dancing. He always offered sincere advice and was friendly and caring.

Prior to moving to Disney+, Goodman was a mainstay of the ballroom competition for most of its run on ABC. He left a legacy of dancing and love when he retired at the end of the previous season. Although he occasionally treated the competitors harshly, he was fair and enjoyed having a good time.

Given that he was such a crucial component of the success of the show, we may anticipate that when it premieres a little later in the year, there will be another tribute to him.

He provided the performance with legitimacy thanks to his extensive knowledge of all things ballroom and, occasionally, because he was a stickler for the rules. There was nothing more satisfying than persuading him to award you a flawless ten.

Len was a regular on Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One for many years in addition to being on the American version of the program.

Early in his career, we believe he had little idea of his lasting influence or the significance he had for others both inside and outside the dance community. Len and everyone who loved him are in our hearts and thoughts as they navigate this tough time