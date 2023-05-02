Season 2 of House of The Dragon Will Continue Filming Despite the Writers Strike!

We now know the answer to the question of whether the writers’ strike will cause a delay in the second season of House of the Dragon. or, at a minimum, a hesitant one.

Variety has a new word that the production of the popular program will continue overseas despite the WGA strike’s nighttime announcement. What’s the rationale behind that? It depends on the scripts for this season already being finished, I guess. The Game of Thrones prequel does a lot of its writing before the first day of filming, just like many other premium cable shows.

After all of this, we do believe that there is still a fairly significant elephant (or dragon?) in the room: What takes place if rewriters are necessary? There is no definitive solution to that, although it is a very standard practice in every TV show. The story can remain true to the scripts as they are currently written, but we do wonder if this will ultimately hurt the plot.

The House of the Dragon incident highlights the complex dynamics that will emerge during the early days of the strike in the television sector. When a significant event like this occurred last, it was during the 2007–2008 television season, before Twitter became a regular part of many people’s lives.

(Hell, Myspace was actually the most popular social networking platform back then!) We do believe that the ecology now is significantly different, and many choices might be made show by show.

We currently estimate that the fantasy epic will return sometime in the summer of 2024.

Are you concerned at all about House of the Dragon season 2 with the current news in mind?

