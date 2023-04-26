The Latest
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7: Did Nate Ask Jade the Hostess on A Date?

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7
Throughout this week’s Ted Lassoseason 3 episode 7, we had a chance to see a rather lovely story with Nate and Jade at the center.

We’ve seen Jade the hostess on the show for a good while now and over time, it has been rather fun to see how this relationship has evolved. At times, it felt like she did t care for him at all, and yet, that changed a little bit before we took off to Amsterdam.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7

Well, this time around everything changed after Nate finally decided to ask her out. He even had a grand gesture prepared in advance! However, at the end of the day, it didn t work and he just had to ask her, in simple terms, if she d like to go out. She said yes, and that is a chance for him to have a future that is fully his own. He can just be himself.

Are you rooting for Nate and Jade after what we saw over the course of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

Please inform us as soon as possible in the comments section below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates

 

