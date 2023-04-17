Virgin River Season 6: Could There Be More Episodes?

Technically speaking, everyone is still waiting to learn if Virgin River will be renewed for a sixth season. Are we hopeful? Yes, given that there are almost no real reasons for Netflix to axe the program!

In light of this, we do want to raise another concern that has been bothering us: Is it feasible that the streaming service may increase the number of episodes in this case? If they did, we wouldn’t be surprised for a variety of reasons.

First and foremost, we have a tendency to believe that Netflix would merely like to have additional episodes of a very successful show that doesn’t also come with a hefty price tag. In comparison to Stranger Things, filming episodes here doesn’t require an excessive amount of time. Although Season 5 will have twelve episodes, isn’t it reasonable to believe that Season 6 might have fourteen episodes without any issues? At most, you might extend output by one more month, and that would likely be it.

Another advantage of doing this for the streaming service is that it would make it easier for them to break up the remaining episodes into manageable bits. Consider the possibility of releasing seven-episode batches every six months and maximizing subscriber retention.

Read More: Magnum PI Season 5 Episode 9 Recap: Is Detective Childs Really Dead?

What are the odds that Netflix considers this?

Even if nothing ultimately materializes, we are convinced that there will at least be discussions. It would simply be a fantastic solution to one of their biggest issues: The protracted release times of many of their high-budget shows. It takes several years to produce Stranger Things and Squid Game, and Wednesday doesn’t seem to have another season on the horizon.

Why not take into account something along these lines if you have a strong brand like Virgin River and a following?

Read More: The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 8: Has Herbie Signed up For the Task Force?

Do you think there is a good chance that Virgin River season 6 could do more than twelve episodes?

Please let us know in the comments section below. Remember to check back after you’ve done that since there will be additional updates.