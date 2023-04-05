What Will Happen in Season 10 of When Calls the Heart?

We are fortunate to already be aware of the premiere date for When Calls the Heart season 10 on Sunday, July 30 on Hallmark Channel. Having said that, wouldn’t it be convenient to know the entire schedule?

We shouldn’t be too surprised that the network isn’t choosing to do that in this case since very few networks will be gracious enough to throw out all of the facts for what is to come well in advance. Having said that, we do believe we can estimate things fairly.

First and foremost, keep in mind that When Calls the Heart season 10 has twelve episodes, which is the same quantity we’ve had for a good while. The season should be finished filming by the time we get to Sunday, October 15 if there is one episode a week and no break in between.

Are there any genuinely amusing ironies in this? The major one, at least for the time being, is that, if we follow the same production schedule as last year, season 10 will likely wrap up not too long before season 11 does the same.

Can This Show Work Moving Into the Fall?

Of course, we hope so! The weeks when it plays the NFL a little later in the season would be the major cause for concern, but it’s not like people watch ALL of those games, does it? (We’re joking; some people do.)

Fortunately, we know that there is a definite sense of trust that they have in its long-term success because the show received a season 11 renewal early. They obviously aren’t concerned about the season 10 ratings at this time, so you shouldn’t be either.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

