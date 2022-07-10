Diana Ross, 78, Looks Gorgeous While Singing in the Netherlands in a Red Gown!

The 78-year-old Diana Ross was a beautiful sight to behold during her most recent appearance on stage. At the 2022 NN North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the singer wore a crimson sequined gown with matching tulle sleeves for her performance on July 7. On top of all of that, she had a matching red bamboo fan onstage, which she used to cool herself off, and she looked stunning in a red lipstick that highlighted her best features.

the Beautiful Beauty Donned Diamond Jewelry and Wore Her Curling Dark Hair Down.

Throughout her entire career, the beautiful beauty donned diamond jewelry and wore her curling dark hair down. Smiled broadly as she took the stage in front of a delighted and cheering audience. Many talented backup singers were happy to join her and contribute their talents to the performance of her songs. This is Diana ross’s second appearance since her role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 4th, which marked her 70th year as monarch.

It was a day of celebrations that included a Platinum Party at the Palace, where Diana performed. As she took to the stage, Diana belted out hits such as “Chain Reaction.” A black and white voluminous dress along with long silver earrings made her appear sensational as she sang.

