Shawn Mendes Recreates His “Illuminate” Album Cover 6 Years Later Looking Bolder & Buffer!

Shawn Mendes has no qualms about recognizing his previous work. The Illuminate album cover artwork was recreated by Mendes ahead of his Wonder: The World Tour concert in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday – six years after its debut. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter captioned the shot she posted to Instagram with the words “back in time,” which was taken at the ShawnAccess Experience area of the arena, where VIP ticket holders can pose for pictures. Mendes sat in a chair and held a guitar in front of a green wall that displayed his name and the album’s title, just like the original artwork.

This is Shawn Mendes’ second studio album, released on September 23rd, 2016. The album has three gold and four platinum-certified tracks: “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.”

According to an interview with PEOPLE conducted just prior to the album’s release, the musician expressed a desire to be more active in the album’s production than he had been on his debut, 2015’s Handwritten.

The second time, Shawn Mendes says, “I wanted to be right there with the producer when he put the snare in and I wanted to choose the kick-drum sound.” At the time. The way I explained it was so well-thought-out, in my opinion.

. According to Mendes, he hopes his album “Illuminate” introduces his generation to an “older, bluesier type of mood”

As part of the interview, he talked about how he tries to expose his audience to new music. According to Mendes, he hopes his album “Illuminate” introduces his generation to an “older, bluesier type of mood” of music. “I’m going to be seen in a new light by the entire world.” Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Constance Wu and Salma Hayek, was confirmed earlier this month as Mendes’ first feature role.

As a character, Lyle solely sings, therefore Mendes was able to feel at ease while portraying him in the film’s trailer premiere.

That’s what I’m good at, and his tale and character resonated with me so much that it felt like a natural fit,” he said. “It was a no-brainer and a delightful diversion from what I am used to when I was requested to help produce the music for such a great book adaptation.”

On the subject of writing new music for the film, Mendes revealed how he went about the process.

“It was a joy to collaborate with them on this project,” said the singer. “You really have to nail every aspect of every line and every note while singing for a film, rather than your own album, in order to match the character’s portrayal on-screen. The experience was worthwhile.”

