Is Addison Rae Engaged? Addison Rae Admitted that She Was in A Relationship with Bryce Hall!

A $15 million internet celebrity from the United States, Addison Rae. With $5 million in pre-tax earnings in 2020, she held the record for the highest-paid TikTok personality worldwide. This outperformed Charli D’Amelio, who has the highest followers on TikTok, by $1 million. $9 million was made by Addison in 2021.

Sponsorships, merchandise sales, and production deals provide Addison with his income. She has more than 80 million followers on her @addisonre TikTok account.

Addison Rae Early Life

On October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana, Addison Rae Easterling was born. Despite the fact that Easterling’s parents separated when she was a very young child, they remarried in 2017. Addison and her two younger brothers were brought up in a Christian home.

Many of her family members have since built up their own TikTok following. Early on, Rae began taking dancing lessons, and by the time she was six years old, she was taking part in competitions all across the country.

Addison Rae Career

2019 saw the start of Addison’s career as she posted her first dancing videos to TikTok. In 2019, she also became a member of the Hype House, a collaborator group. This group enables numerous content producers to work together to produce videos and complete various projects. Rae accumulated more than a million followers shortly after joining the network.

This persuaded her to drop out of college because she felt that, with enough dedication, she could turn her TikTok presence into a legitimate career. During this time, Rae also increased her presence on other websites, namely YouTube and Instagram. She joined WME, a talent company, in 2020.

is Addison engaged?

When asked if she imagined she would be married by now, Addison Rae admitted that she was in a relationship with Bryce Hall.

The power couple of TikTok at one point was Addison and Bryce. The couple was originally mentioned in 2019 and made their Instagram connection public on New Year’s Day 2020. Bryce revealed that they weren’t actually dating at the end of January, though.

By June, it seemed like the couple was back together and posting TikToks together (although, Addison said they were just friends.) Then, in August of the same year, Addison and Bryce both declared their union. However, the pair started hanging together once more in October and even wore matching costumes for Halloween. The following month, the pair posted a YouTube video confirming their reconciliation.

Sadly, in February 2021, rumors surfaced suggesting that Bryce had cheated on Addison while visiting Las Vegas. On Twitter in March, Bryce declared that he “didn’t cheat on Addison.” When Addison referred to Bryce as her “ex” in an interview with Zane Lowe at the end of that month, the two decided to call it quits once more. Since then, the actress, now 21 years old, has moved on and is now seeing guitarist Omer Fedi. However, after her public breakup with Bryce, Addison goes to her Louisiana birthplace in her new Snapchat series Addison Rae Goes Home and shares how it affected her.

In the second episode, Addison visits her mother Sheri, her friend Madison, and Madison’s mother Heather. It was pretty difficult for Addison to remain composed during that period, and she said that it hurts to be questioned about it and then bring it up in interviews. People tend to assume that I have malicious motives or am attempting to be wicked or hurtful, but I believe that everything I do in life is done with the best of intentions.

She added: “It really bothers me when I hear people say all these negative things that are simply incorrect because they seem to be saying, “I want to make you feel good about me or comfortable about the things I do,” but in fact, they are not. It’s made much harder by the lies.” Additionally, Addison claimed that Bryce was her first adult relationship and that she felt insecure about herself as a result of their relationship.