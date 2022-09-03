Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

On January 31, 1981, in Essex, England, Gemma Collins was born. It was in the second season of TOWIE (2011) that she first appeared. She worked as a car saleswoman before joining TOWIE.

She had attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School when she was younger. This Morning has featured her as a fashion and cooking expert. Gemma Collins Collection is a line of women’s apparel that she has designed.

Her 2014 began with an appearance on ITV’s Splash, and it concluded with her participation in the reality show I’m A Celebrity. To paraphrase, I need to be rescued. While preparing for I’m a Celebrity, Gemma Collins emphasised: “I will return, but not in time for the Christmas episode. I will not be leaving TOWIE…”

However, any possible disagreement was rendered moot when Gemma Collins voluntarily exited the show after struggling with jungle living for the first week.

The 2016 season of Celebrity Big Brother featured Gemma Collins as a contestant. After seven days in the Big Brother house, she was the seventh contestant to be eliminated. Gemma Collins was a guest star on the second season premiere of ITV’s Sugar-Free Farm in the beginning of 2017. During the November 2017 season finale, it was announced that Gemma Collins would be participating in series 4.

Biography

Famous for her role on “The Only Way Is Essex,” Gemma Collins is a well-known English reality TV star and businesswoman. Having grown up in London’s Essex, Gemma has had an interest in the performing arts ever since she was a little child. In order to perfect her acting chops, she enrolled at the “Sylvia Young Theatre School.” There, she was a part of numerous productions.

Previously, she was a used-car saleswoman before pursuing a career in show business. She first appeared on screen in 2011 on the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex. Gemma got a lot of attention from producers thanks to the reality show that won multiple awards. Later, she became well-known thanks to her roles in reality shows like “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Splash,” “Sugar Free Farm,” “Celebs Go Dating,” and “Dancing on Ice.

” Unfortunately, she has been unable to establish herself as a successful performer. She’s had cameos in a number of shows throughout the years, including “Safeword,” “Through the Keyhole,” “Keep It in the Family,” and “Kendra on Top.” Soon after, in 2019, she revealed that she would be getting her own reality programme called “Diva Forever.”

Does Anyone Know Who Gemma Collins Is Seeing?

Rami Hawash, an automobile mechanic and single father, is engaged to Gemma. After a brief break, the two got back together, and by April of 2021, it was public knowledge that they had been covertly dating for the previous six months.

Back in 2013, when they were initially dating, Rami was a regular on the Essex programme. They were engaged on December 27, 2013, but called it off a few weeks later. Before James “Arg” Argent dumped Gemma for his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright in 2013, the two had an on-again, off-again relationship during 2012.

In 2016, Gemma and Arg had a sex encounter during the same week he saw Lydia again after six months of attempting to win her back. According to reports, Gemma and Arg broke up again in July of 2018, but they reconciled later that year.

Near the end of 2018, they got back together, but by April of this year, she had called him an “embarrassment” and they broke up again.

Can You Name Some of Gemma Collins’s Tv Appearances?

In the wake of her success on The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma appeared on other reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother and Splash! After only 72 hours in the jungle for health concerns, she withdrew from ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014.

In early 2017, Gemma featured in Sugar Free Farm, when celebrities entirely cut out sugar from their diets for two weeks, and she made headlines in July 2017 for wearing a striking orange dress with big shoulder pads to a famous party. In 2018, the reality star tried her luck at finding love on Celebs Go Dating, but her time on the show wasn’t without controversy, as she was criticised by former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan for her demanding behaviour.

With Stella, Dolly Parton’s sister, and Spencer Matthews, a former star of Made in Chelsea, Gemma joined the cast of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 in August 2018.

In September of 2018, it was announced that Gemma has accepted ITV’s written offer to compete in Dancing On Ice 2018. With fan favourite professional skater Matt Evers as her partner, she was a hit with the crowd.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Gemma discussed the effects of celebrity on her life, including how she turned to self-harm when she couldn’t handle it. On Wednesday, February 16 at 9 p.m., Channel 4 will air Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me.