Is Kelly Clarkson Engaged: An American Songwriter Engaged with Brandon Blackstock!

She is an American songwriter, who became the honeymoon of the country in the first season of the show since winning the title “American Idol.”

This win was not only a catapult to her stardom, but earned her a multi-album deal with “RCA Records,”‘ 19 Recordings,’ and’S Records. “She has since released numerous study albums, three of them at the top of’ US Billboard’.

Early Life

Kelly Brianne Clarkson entered this world on April 24, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas. Since her parents divorced, she has not seen her two older siblings. Kelly remained in her mother’s care when her siblings moved to live with other relatives.

Clarkson was raised a Southern Baptist, and the church had a significant impact on her upbringing. The choir at her middle school was her first exposure to singing. By the time Clarkson was a senior in high school, she had already been in numerous school musicals and talent events.

Kelly Clarkson turned down multiple scholarship offers to study music at prestigious universities. She was excited to devote herself totally to her music profession and was anxious to begin going right away.

Career

Clarkson made it a top priority when she graduated from high school in 2000 to create a demo reel featuring her acting and singing abilities. Several record labels showed interest, and she worked multiple jobs to pay for them. Even though she was offered several opportunities, she declined them all out of fear of being reduced to a commercial cliche.

She moved to Los Angeles from the East Coast in 2001 in search of better job prospects. She was able to record a 5-track demo reel, but she was rejected by every record company she contacted. Some time later, when she ran into money problems, she had to go back home. She worked as a movie theatre host and a bartender at this time.

Kelly Clarkson’s pals pushed her to try out for “American Idol” not long after she got back to the States. Season one was a learning experience for everyone involved, as the showrunners were essentially making things up as they went along.

After making it to the final round, Clarkson went on to win the entire competition and kick off her career. In light of Clarkson’s success on “American Idol,” the show’s creator, Simon Fuller, signed her to RCA Records. It didn’t take long for her first hit, “A Moment Like This,” to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the most popular song in America that year, 2002.

Clarkson’s first album, “Thankful,” was published in 2003. Both fans and critics were impressed by Clarkson’s powerful voice, and the album went double platinum. Songs like “Miss Independent” and “The Trouble With Love Is” were included on the CD.

In the wake of her split with Simon Fuller, she sought out new management and forge her own way in the music industry. As a result, a brand-new, one-of-a-kind record titled “Breakaway” was created. When it was first published in 2004, the album received glowing reviews from critics. Sales-wise, it was also Clarkson’s best, with over 12 million copies moved around the globe. Clarkson’s ambitious tour of 2005–2006 followed the release of her critically acclaimed new album.

The RCA record label had some issues with Kelly Clarkson’s third album due to the album’s darker tone. They pushed back against Clarkson’s intransigence when they tried to give Kelly advice and suggested she go for a more commercial sound.

RCA didn’t push the album as heavily as they had in the past since she insisted on doing things on her own. 2007 saw the release of an album aptly titled “My December.” It garnered positive reviews and went platinum, but its sales were disappointingly low at 2.5 million copies worldwide, especially in comparison to Kelly’s last smash hit, “Breakaway.”

Kelly Clarkson Is Engaged!

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Brandon Blackstock, and she flaunted a massive diamond to celebrate the news.

The Grammy Award nominee made the announcement on Twitter. In a celebratory tweet, Kelly announced to her fans, “I’M ENGAGED!!!!! And I thought you should know. Last night was the happiest night of my life. The man I’m with is the best there is; I know I’m lucky. Plus, she displayed her stunning engagement ring.

About a year and a half had passed in Kelly and Brandon’s relationship. Brandon is the son of Kelly’s manager, who is also a talent manager in Nashville. The joyous couple has my best wishes. Is Kelly’s ring beautiful, in your opinion? Just right, or too much? To the point? So, you’d like to have one for yourself, right?

After Paltrow’s 2014 divorce from Chris Martin and subsequent September 2018 marriage to Brad Falchuk, the “Since U Been Gone” singer welcomed some advice from the 48-year-old actress and new mother. It was “perhaps the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” the Goop founder admitted. The ability to “actually kind of do that work on myself” and “open up again” after “allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn through my divorce.”

Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, whom she married in 2013 after two years of dating, are currently in the midst of a bitter divorce. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, Us Weekly learned, citing “irreconcilable issues” as the reason for the end of their nearly seven-year marriage.

Clarkson’s legal struggle with Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management, the company owned by her ex-husband and father-in-law, only made things more complicated.

The corporation filed a lawsuit against the singer in September of 2020, saying that she owed more than $1 million in unpaid commissions. In the fall of 2020, Clarkson filed a countersuit. Us received court records the following month claiming the father and son scammed the “Breakaway” singer out of millions of dollars by charging her exorbitant fees while she was under their management.