Controversial School Speech by Dave Chappelle Quietly Launches on Netflix!

New Dave Chappelle stand-up specials have been criticized for their transphobic content, therefore Netflix stealthily released a new Chappelle stand-up special on Thursday, July 7.

40-minute speech given by Chappelle at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC

“What’s in a name?” is a 40-minute speech given by dave Chappelle at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, just a couple of weeks back. After his speech, the school’s theater was renamed in honor of his contributions, which included both monetary contributions and his long-standing support of the institution. After the uproar surrounding his 2021 special, The Closer, Chappelle decided not to have the venue dedicated after him – it was instead renamed the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

As soon as Chappelle arrived at Duke Ellington School, he was met with a hostile audience, especially during a pre-speech Q&A. Several students were offended by his comments about the transgender community, as well as his refusal to take into account the concerns of those in the LGBTQ community who were there.

While Chappelle mainly focused on his years at Duke Ellington, he does address the topic approximately 30 minutes into the speech. Speaking to students during the Q&A, the Emmy-winning comedian said they weren’t looking at the “artistic nuance” when they criticized his work in The Closer.

“Everyone was screaming and yelling. What do you think I did wrong?’ I remember saying to the youngsters back then. Then a line formed. This group of young people talked endlessly about gender issues, but they didn’t bring up the topic of art at all, according to Chappelle.

His major complaint about The Closer affair, he said, “is that you cannot report on an artist’s work and take artistic nuance from his remarks. So, for example, when they report, “Man Shot by Six-Foot Rabbit Expected to Survive,” you’d be all like, “Oh my goodness,” and no one would ever tell you that it was a cartoon featuring Bugs Bunny.

When you say I can’t speak, I feel an increasing sense of need to speak up.” I’m not sure how it relates to what you’re saying. It’s all about my liberty to express myself artistically and without restriction. “That’s priceless to me.”