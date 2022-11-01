The Geekiest Halloween Costumes Worn by Hollywood Stars.!

Keke Palmer is experiencing a fantastic year. Palmer’s stardom soared after bringing Insecureto a successful and well-regarded final season in 2021 courtesy to a lead role in Jordan Peele’s event horror movie of the summer, Nope.

Palmer’s performance (along with Lightyear) garnered a lot of attention, including from the internet geek fandom, which is always on the lookout for their newest bit of superhero movie casting. Palmer is a Southern firecracker extrovert, whereas Daniel Kaluuya was understated and laconic in that movie.

Which for Palmer manifested itself as an eager audience ready to watch her portray Anna Raven, a.k.a. Rogue of the eerie X-Men. And in response to that fan-casting, Palmer dressed up as the mutant Rogue for Halloween parties as well as for an extensive Instagram photograph. Marvel Studios might be making notes.

You had a request . pic.twitter.com/qKGrlJd1ii — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 30, 2022

The action was perhaps a sly way for Palmer to thank his supporters for his portrayal of the character, or it may have just been an excuse to dress up as a spooky character for Halloween.

In any case, it appears that the Americanized festival honoring the ghosts of the dead (together with trick-or-treating, costumes, and scary movie marathons) has also evolved into a new yardstick for measuring geek culture’s rise in the public consciousness. Since Palmer was not the only famous person to embrace their inner San Diego cosplayer on Halloween.

Below, Heath Ledger’s Clown Prince of Crime, who haunted Gotham City and pop culture nightmares for years following The Dark Knight, is depicted as the Joker wearing apparel of a specific vintage, rendering the iconic rapper and music producer Diddy unrecognizably unrecognizable (2008). Diddy even hired a police cruiser to recreate one of the movie’s most well-known scenes.

Three Riverdale actors—Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madeleine Petsch—also participated in other Halloween celebrations by dressing as slightly more animated versions of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. This seems like a relevant pick given that those characters, as portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, are back in people’s minds as a result of the hugely successfulHocus Pocus 2 (despite that film being such a step down from the first).

Elsewhere According to reports, Janelle Moné is set to steal the show this Christmas season. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery featured Diva Plavalaguna from Luck Besson’s cult sci-fi classic, The Fifth Element (1997); Paris Hilton dressed as Usage Tsukino, aka the Sailor Moon;

Halle Bailey dressed as a Na vi from Avatar(2009); Henry Golding played Maverick from Top Gun: Maverick; Kylie Jenner played the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark; Which Jennifer Lawrence or Rebecca Romjin’s version she most closely resembled, we’ll leave up to you, dear readers.

kylie as the bride of frankenstein wearing jean paul gaultier ss22 yeah she ate this look DOWN pic.twitter.com/qRcekv5bVx — paloma s wife (@Muglare) October 28, 2022