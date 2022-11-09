House of The Dragon’s Creator Wanted to Make One Major Change to The Show.

As Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is proclaimed as King Jaehaerys I Targaryen’s (Michael Carter) heir, the first season of House of the Dragon is infamous for its time jumps, as it ends with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D Arcy) and Aegon II
(Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney), two of Viserys’ children, House of the Dragon’s first season spans almost twenty years in total, in contrast to its forerunner Game of Thrones, which used a more basic, linear approach to narrating its story.
George R.R. Martin, the author of Fire & Blood and a co-creator of the series, has already discussed the limitations of streaming TV in delivering these grand, vast tales, but he has also recently expressed a desire for the show to begin even earlier.
Aegon I’s conquest of Westeros and his control over the seven kingdoms are the first events in Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, which takes place approximately 100 years before Viserys I is recognized as successor. Before arriving at the beginning of the series, the book also covers the reigns of King Aegon I’s successors, King Aenys I, King Maegor I, and King Jaehaerys I.
