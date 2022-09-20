Jeepers Creepers Reborn Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Hbo Max!

Watch “Goodnight Mommy,” a remake of an Austrian freakout film starring Naomi Watts, on Prime Video or pass it by. What Happens at the End of Naomi Watt’s Amazon Thriller “Goodnight Mommy”? It Has a Wild Plot Twist Netflix and HBO Max are both streaming “Pearl”?

Timo Vuorensola’s latest horror film, Jeepers Creepers: Resurrection, isn’t exactly a prequel to the first three movies in the series; rather, it stands alone from Victor Salva’s original trilogy and serves as a reboot for the Jeepers Creepers nameplate. No Justin Long, alas, but Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin will all be included in this new film.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “Chase and Laine travel to the Horror Hound festival where Laine starts to get strange premonitions and terrible visions connected to the town’s past, particularly the local legend The Creeper. Laine thinks that something supernatural has been called forth and that for the first time in 23 years… The Creeper is back as the festival kicks off and the blood-soaked entertainment intensifies.

Jeepers Creepers Reborn Where to Watch

LOCATIONS TO WATCH JEEPERS CREEPERS REBORN: The only location where you can view Jeepers Creepers: Reborn right now is in a theatre. Through Fathom Events, the film will have a brief theatre run. On Monday, September 19, Jeepers Creepers 4 will start screening locally at a Fathom Event. Only three days, September 19, 20, and 21, are reserved for the Fathom Event screenings. So don’t hesitate!

When Can I Watch Jeepers Creepers Reborn Online?

We have no idea. Screen Media is distributing Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, which will have an extremely constrained, three-day theatrical run. A Jeepers Creepers: Reborn digital release date has not yet been disclosed by Screen Media.

Many movies have been made available to watch on demand 45 days after they are first shown in theatres, which in this case would be early November 2022. It’s possible that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will have a different release timetable given that it’s only playing in theatres for three days. If the film will be released digitally at all is not yet totally apparent.

When Decider contacted Screen Media, they informed her that all that was available at the moment was the Fathom Events. The original Jeepers Creepers movie is currently available to view on PlutoTV, as well as to buy or rent on demand.

Can I Watch Jeepers Creepers Reborn on HBO Max?

No. Due to the fact that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is a Screen Media production rather than a Warner Bros. production, HBO Max will not air it. HBO Max will also stop broadcasting theatrical films in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros.

made the decision to concurrently put their theatrical slate on streaming, allowing HBO Max users to enjoy films like Matrix Resurrections at home. However, this year’s Warner Bros. theatrical releases will initially run for 45 days exclusively in theatres before going to HBO Max.) There’s a chance that Jeepers 4 will air on HBO and HBO Max in the future, but not anytime soon.

Netflix Presents Jeepers Creepers Reborn, Right?

No. Jeepers Creepers 4 is not now available for streaming on Netflix and most likely won’t be any time soon. Sorry!