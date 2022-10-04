The Good Fight Season 6 Where to Watch: You Can Watch Itv on Amazone Prime

Season 6 of the courtroom drama The Good Fight, which began as a spinoff of the critically acclaimed show The Good Wife, will be its last. Christine Baranski has been a driving force behind the streaming original as Good Wife veteran Diane Lockhart, who, despite the current state of the law, has one more go-around in her.

When it comes to its own plot, The Good Fight has not been reluctant to broach a number of controversial topics. The previews for the next season have shown that the show will not be holding anything back. Check out our rundown of season 6 of The Good Fight for all the details so far.

The Good Fight Season 6 Episode When?

The final episode of season six of The Good Fight, titled “The End of Eli Gold,” is now available to watch online on Paramount Plus.

What Exactly Happens in Season 6 of The Good Fight?

The official plot summary for season 6 of The Good Fight is as follows: “When Roe v. Wade is overturned, voting rights are threatened, and Cold War aggressions are revived in the upcoming season of The Good Fight, Diane thinks she’s losing her mind. Reddick & Associates’ attorneys are concerned that the rising level of violence may be a precursor to civil war.”

Episodes from Season 6 of The Good Fight

The official plot summaries for the first six episodes of Season 6 of The Good Fight are as follows:

Season 6 Premiere of The Good Fight, Titled “the Beginning of The End.”

“Now that Liz is the firm’s most senior partner, she has no choice but to accept Ri’Chard Lane as a new name partner to help her with the increased responsibilities that come with her new position. At the same time, Diane had a case of déjà vu while trying to find her way around her new bullpen office, which is located downstairs with the colleagues.”

“The End of the Yips,” episode 2 of season 6 of “The Good Fight,” is titled.

“As Diane experiences her first ‘therapy’ session, she starts to see the bright side of things.”

“The End of Football,” episode 3 of season 6 of The Good Fight.

“Ri’Chard and Liz join forces to investigate allegations of racism against the NFL team’s owner from the Black head coach. Ben-reappearance Baruch’s causes tension between him and Carmen.”

Watch “The End of Eli Gold,” Episode 4 of Season 6 of “the Good Fight.”

“In Eli Gold’s ongoing trial, Marissa Gold is serving as one of his attorneys. As Liz and Ri’chard seek to strengthen their working connection, they make a surprising revelation related to Ri’chard’s past and Liz’s father. The company sends representatives to a Democratic Party fundraising event.”

Season Six of The Good Fight Promo

The sixth season of The Good Fight will feature new characters played by Andre Braugher and Diane trying out hallucinogens, both of which are hinted at in the show’s teaser. Here’s the trailer if you haven’t seen it yet:

How About the Actors of The Good Fight Season 6?

There were a lot of recognizable faces in the teaser, but Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart is the main attraction. Baranski’s portrayal of Diane, who she also played throughout The Good Wife, reached new heights of popularity when she was given the lead part in The Good Fight. Among the many films in which she has appeared are the Mamma Mia films, The Gilded Age, Into the Woods, and Chicago.

Returning for the series’ last season are Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age, Private Practice), Sarah Steele (The Good Wife), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly), Michael Boatman (The Good Wife), and Charmaine Bingwa (Black Box) as Liz Reddick, Marissa Gold, Jay Dipersia, and Julius Cain, respectively.

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) joins the ensemble this season as Ri’Chard Lane, the showman lawyer assigned to Liz as her new partner, and John Slattery (Mad Men) joins as Lyle Bettencourt, the doctor who treats Diane. Guest stars Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston are noted, and the teaser also included Gary Cole.

Review of Season 5 of “The Good Fight”

Season 5 of The Good Fight focused heavily on Hal Wackner’s (Mandy Patinkin) decision to set up his own court in a hidden copy room and administer his own brand of justice. What at first looks like a ridiculous concept catches hold and contributes to the growth of violence that bears striking similarities to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The latter had been a source of trouble all season: Diane’s husband Kurt (Gary Cole) had been under FBI scrutiny all along due to his ties to insurgents.

After being appointed to manage Reddick Lockhard in the wake of Adrian Boseman’s (Delroy Lindo) departure, Diane decides to stand down and become an equity partner due to the difficulties inherent in her position as a white woman in a predominately black firm.

Guide to Viewing “the Good Fight”

Because it was created by Paramount Plus, subscribers may only watch The Good Fight on that streaming service. The good news is that there are multiple subscription plans and a free trial period for Paramount Plus, so you can check it out risk-free.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and many other countries all have access to Paramount Plus. The complete season six premiere may also be viewed for nothing on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Where Can I Find Season 6 of The Good Fight?

Paramount Plus subscribers can watch The Good Fight. Through the Paramount Plus app on your smart TV or other device, you may watch The Good Fight. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV are among the platforms that support the addition of the service.