Warriors Twitter Reaction : Game 5 of The Nba Finals Between the Golden State Warriors and The Dallas Mavericks Ended in A Win for The Warriors!

The Golden State Warriors have officially returned to the NBA Finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. For the first time in over two years, the Warriors have regained their Western Conference crown. The Warriors have to beat the Mavericks in Game 5 at Chase Center on Thursday night in order to be declared Western Conference champions. The Warriors built a 25-point lead in the third quarter, but the Mavericks rallied in the fourth to force overtime.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made a late comeback in Game 5, but the Warriors held on to win 120-110 and advance to the NBA Finals. Jason Thompson led the Warriors with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field, including a blistering eight triples on 16 attempts from the three-point line. When it came to the second half, Draymond Green dominated, scoring 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, nine rebounds, and six assists in 31 minutes.

warriors’ Twitter reaction at least ten points were scored by four different players, including Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole. Both Wiggins and Looney finished with double-doubles. After the Warriors clinched their return to the NBA Finals, the NBA community took to Twitter to express their emotions. On Thursday night, here’s a glance at what people were saying about the game.

In these playoffs, Stephen Curry dominates the fourth quarter

We’ve heard a lot of debate among analysts this postseason about who the best player in the playoffs is. There are already six players that have been crowned the best in the NBA thus far: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Jimmy Butler. A 6’2 assassin on the most successful basketball team of the last decade, however, continues to be forgotten.

I can’t say enough good about Stephen Curry in these playoffs thus far. As to this point, he has led the team to a 10-3 postseason record. Steph Curry, who is often criticized for not being a “clutch player,” has silenced his detractors on the floor. In this playoffs, he’s leading the NBA in fourth-quarter points scored, and he’s done it in spectacular fashion.