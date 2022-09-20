Where to Watch Dancing with The Stars: You Can Watch It on Disney +

This fall, Dancing With the Stars is taking a big step. Beginning in September, the reality competition series, which previously aired live exclusively on ABC for 16 years, will move to Disney+. On Monday, September 19, Season 31 will make its online streaming debut. It will begin airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. So how will Dancing With the Stars be available to watch once it transitions from broadcast to streaming? Everything you require to tune in has been gathered here.

Dance With the Stars The first live reality programme to air on American streaming services is Season 31. Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribiero will serve as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are scheduled to make a comeback as judges. In keeping with Disney+’s existing practise of not running advertisements on the channel, the season will air sans commercial breaks. But that will alter on December 8, when the firm introduces Disney+ Basic, an ad-supported tier, even though DWTS is anticipated to be over by then.

This season, it’s likely that no ads will appear throughout any of the episodes. Season 32, which has already premiered on Disney+, may or may not air live with commercial interruptions through Disney+ Basic. Dancing With the Stars broadcast on ABC every Monday at 8/7c, while a specific air time for September 19 has not yet been revealed.

The 31st season of Dancing With the Stars will begin on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, with a brand-new, all-star lineup that includes Teresa Giudice, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela, Jordan Sparks, and Jessie James Decker.

Along with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, Tyra Banks hosts the show once again. Longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough are also coming back. For all the details on how to watch Dancing With the Stars, see the section below.

The first episode of Dancing With the Stars will air on Disney+ on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you don’t already have a subscription, there are several options for free or discounted Disney+ membership.

To start, you still have time to take advantage of the Disney+ Day promotion, which will save you 75% on your first month’s subscription. Only $1.99 will be required from new and qualified returning subscribers for one month. This limited time offer expires on Monday, September 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. It was initially announced for Disney+ Day earlier this month.

During the limited-time promotion, Disney+ and ESPN+ are bundled together for $13.99 per month, saving you 30%. Need another bargain? Disney+ is available for 12 months for the price of 10 months when you subscribe to the yearly plan for $79.99.

Where to Watch Dancing With The Stars

Disney+ subscribers may watch Dancing With the Stars without ads and at no extra cost. Additionally, Disney+ enables simultaneous streaming for several users that join in with the same account (on up to four devices). You can use a third party, such as Verizon or American Express, to obtain a free trial of Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle.

Who Is the 31st Season Cast of Dancing with The Stars?

This season, the mirrorball trophy is being contested by Shangela, Sparks, Decker, Selma Blair, WaCharli and yne Brady, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Jason Lewis, Sam Champion, Joseph Baena, Gabby Windey, Heidi D’Amelio, Teressa Giudnce, and Vinny Guadagnino.

What other content can I watch on Disney+? Disney+ offers thousands of hours of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including concert specials, films, and shows like Pinocchio, She-Hulk, Obi-Wan Kenobi, High School Musical: The Musical Series, Lightyear, and the eagerly awaited Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series, Andor, which debuts on Wednesday. Disney+ serves as the primary streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic (Sept. 21).