Where to Watch La La Land? La La Land Is Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu!

Recent years have seen a rise in the popularity of live-action movie musicals. As well as critically acclaimed musicals “In the Heights” and “Music,” the year 2021 will offer us such high-profile releases as “Annette,” “West Side Story,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” in addition to “Music.” This shows that the musical genre has become popular and financially successful enough in the late 2010s to break away from the typical notions about what a “movie musical” should be.

The Ending Of La La Land Explained

No, I’m not talking about “La La Land.” Damien Chazelle‘s homage to a classic musical was the subject of many a debate in the years after its release in 2016 and 2017. That such an earnest, sweet-natured, and generally entertaining film could generate such a high level of passionate debate is almost incomprehensible, yet it was.

The excitement around “La La Land” has died down, and now that the awards season has passed, it’s possible to see the film for what it is, good points and flaws included. At the time of its publication, it was a critical darling, and now you can pinpoint exactly what drew so many to it.

Contrary to popular belief, “La La Land” was a sorrowful lament for the insurmountable gap between one’s hopes and reality, despite its appearance as a nostalgic voyage through the classic Hollywood musicals of yesteryear. Despite how well-received it was, it turned out to be far more of a disappointment than the glowing reviews suggested. It required a lot more thought and consideration than the hype train was ready to devote to it.

La La Land is available to stream, rent, or buy

For anyone who missed it when it first came out in theaters in 2016, “La La Land” has been released on a variety of streaming services, including DVD, and Blu-ray.

La La Land is available for free on DirecTV and Max Go, two of the most popular streaming services. Amazon Prime Video’s Cinemax channel, which costs an additional $9.99 a month in addition to the standard Prime Video membership, also features “La La Land.” If you don’t have any of those subscriptions, you can purchase a single ticket to see “La La Land” instead.

Redbox presently charges $1.99 to rent the film, while Alamo on Demand, Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand, DirecTV, Google Play Movies, iTunes, the Microsoft Store, Vudu, and YouTube charge $3.99 to rent the film. There is a 4K version of the movie available on all of the major streaming services.

How to Watch La La Land in the Best Way possible

On Hulu Plus, La La Land is currently available to stream. On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play, you can stream La La Land by renting or purchasing. IMDb TV has a free version of La La Land to watch online right now.

Is La La Land available on Hulu?

Hulu Has the film La La Land on its streaming service. Ad-supported subscriptions will rise from $5.99 per month to $6.99 per month on the streaming platform’s regular service. From $11.99 per month to $12.99 per month, the ad-free version will be more expensive. The Hulu Plus Live TV plan, which costs $13.99, will not be affected by the price rise.

Is there a Disney Plus version of La La Land?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch La La Land on Disney Plus. For $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, you can access a slew of series from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Is La La Land available to stream on Amazon?

For $1.99, you can either rent or buy a copy of La La Land on Amazon Prime Video, which is a good deal.

Is there an HBO Max version of La La Land?

HBO Max does not have a copy of La La Land. It costs $14.99 a month for ad-free access to HBO Max’s entire library, but the streaming platform recently announced that it will be offering an ad-supported version for just $9.99 a month, making it more affordable for everyone to enjoy HBO Max’s entire catalog of shows.