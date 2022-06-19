Where to Watch Rocky Horror Picture Show?Watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Hulu!

It’s been 45 years since midnight screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the legendary cult classic horror musical, have taken place (okay, 46 years since opening, but the midnight screenings are what made it a cult classic). The story revolves around a young couple who is dumped on the doorstep of a scary castle, where they encounter all sorts of bizarre situations, such as murder, aliens, and bisexuality. Watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show without cable by following the instructions in this article.

Watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Hulu

There is a 30-day free trial available for Hulu’s Streaming Library for the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Ads can be found on the $6.99 plan. For a monthly fee of $12.99, you can watch Hulu without advertisement interruption. The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and The Act are just a few of the Hulu Originals you’ll be able to watch. Hulu is available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast. More information can be found in our Hulu review.

Amazon Prime has The Rocky Horror Picture Show, so check it out!

Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch Rocky Horry’s Movies on the service. Those who haven’t yet signed up for Amazon Prime can take advantage of a free 30-day trial, which is followed by the following options: $8.99 per month for a video-only subscription

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month, which includes all of the Prime perks.

yearly fee of $119 includes all Prime perks at a discounted rate.

You may view the movie on Amazon’s website or on any device that has the Amazon Video app, such as Roku, Apple TV, Tivo, and smart TVs, as well as mobile devices, either by streaming or downloading to watch offline. Amazon.com/howtostream is a good place to find out what devices are compatible.

About The Rocky Horror Picture Show

In spite of its initial failure, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has become a cult classic thanks to a series of participatory midnight showing. When trapped Janet and Brad enter the scary ancient estate of Dr. Frank N. Furter, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Meat Loaf feature in this wild trip of a movie. Animating a corpse, killing people, and transsexual aliens are all part of the musical trip as the night becomes increasingly bizarre and incomprehensible. The ensemble dance piece “The Time Warp” is also included.

Seeing Rocky Horror Picture Show? Here’s How!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is available on Vudu as a rental or purchase.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Check out a free screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is currently available on Hulu and Amazon Prime. This cult classic may or may not be a decent movie by conventional standards, but Rocky Horror makes a point of defying convention in the process. One of the best performances in Tim Curry’s career may be found in this over the top 1975 musical comedy. Watch it at midnight if you dare, or watch it on demand at home—either way, you will feel emancipated from society’s restrictions after watching this film. When you’re done, you’ll want to be covered in mud.

Stream the Rocky Horror Picture Show teaser online.