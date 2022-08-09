Where to Watch Sister Wives? Will Sister Wives Have a Season 17?

On TLC, “Sister Wives” Season 16 premiered on Sunday, Nov. 21. Since then, new episodes have debuted every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Fans can now get ready for the first installment of a one-on-one, tell-all special starring husband Kody Brown and his four wives. On Sunday, January 30, at 10 p.m. ET, the first installment of a three-part special event will debut. Philo, which offers a 7-day free trial, and FuboTV are the two places where fans may watch it (free 7-day trial).

What Channel Does Tlc Air On?

The following channel finders can be used to determine which channel TLC is broadcasting on Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

If I don’t have cable, where can I view it?

You can view your preferred TV series, live sporting events, and much more on FuboTV (free 7-day trial). When you register, a 7-day free trial is offered. Additionally, you can watch it on Philo or Sling with their Blue package.

Sister Wives: How to Watch

Sister Wives is currently available on Discovery+ and fuboTV. Sister Wives is a streaming title that can be rented or bought through iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

Exactly how do I watch Sister Wives?

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, TLC broadcast the premiere of Sister Wives season 16.

Since then, it is shown live every Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern on TLC (7 pm PT).

Additionally, you can watch it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Philo.

What was Kody Brown’s opinion about polygamy?

In a scene from the forthcoming season 16 finale of Sister Wives, the show’s star, Kody Brown, said, “It constantly makes me wonder. When you converse with women who are experiencing agony in it while struggling,” He questioned his lifestyle choices at the time he made his statement.

He added as he went along: “I erred by not expressing “I’m very sorry,” “I love you,” and “I validate what you’re saying,” among other things. I didn’t affirm her. I was enraged instead. I was so furious about it.” The surprising admission comes just a few months after his third wife, Christine, moved back to Utah to live close to her daughter Aspyn and abandoned the family in Arizona.

Will Sister Wives have a season 17?

The Brown Family has had 16 seasons since it initially gained national attention in 2010.

Although the release date for season 17 is still unknown, Meri and Robyn Brown apparently stated that it will happen in an interview with The Hollywood Gossip.