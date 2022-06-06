Who Is Sofia Richie Engaged To? Everything You Want to Know About Actress Relationship Status in 2022!

23-year-old Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia, has announced her engagement to music mogul Elliot Grainge, whom she has been dating for a year, in an interview with People magazine. The 28-year-old man proposed on a beach surrounded by candlelight with a massive emerald-cut diamond ring. It was a perfect fit for the occasion, caught on Instagram when the bride-to-be wore a beautiful yellow Rodarte dress.

Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother Miles, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Sofia’s family is pleased that she’s seeing someone they like and approve of. The two of them are having a good time together.’

Related: Is Tefi Still Engaged: American Rapper and Jason Sobe relationship and what happened to the famous pair?

Sofia Richie Career

Her name is Sofia Richie, and she’s a well-known American social media celebrity, model, and fashion designer. As of 2022, she is 24 years old. The United States was her birthplace. The city of Los Angeles, in the United States of America, is where she currently calls home. Her religion has not been established.

During New York Fashion Week in February 2016, she made her runway debut in the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection. He has since been on the catwalks of Chanel, Philipp Plein, and Jeremy Scott as well as Kanye West’s Yeezy line and Samantha Thavasa and Dolce & Gabbana’s respective collections.

There are a lot of labels that Richie has worked with, including DL1961, Madonna’s Material Girl collection, and Michael Kors and Jacquie Aiche.

There are millions of people that follow her on social media.

Related: Is Phoebe Bridgers Engaged: Newly-engaged with Paul Mescal Couple Partied Till Dawn !!

Who is Sofia Richie Engaged to?

She agreed to the proposal! After a relationship spanning more than a year, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are now engaged. A chronology of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance

When the model, 23, proposed to her boyfriend on Instagram on Wednesday, April 20, she wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

After flings with Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton, the 28-year-old music executive was first mentioned in connection with Richie in January 2021. As Us reported earlier this month, she uploaded a romantic elevator selfie with Grainge two months later that appeared to confirm their relationship.

They were buddies before they became a couple and are now “becoming serious,” according to an April 2021 source. ‘Their romance took off, and they’ve been growing increasingly close and now spend almost every day together,’ says a friend.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly, Richie’s “friends and family approve” of her boyfriend, and the couple bonded through their love of keeping their private life “secret.”These are the celebrities who will be getting married in 2021, as revealed via their engagement announcements.

After parting ways with her long-term partner of three years, Scott Disick, Lionel Richie’s daughter moved on with Grainge. This is the second time the former pair has reunited since they initially met in 2017. In August 2020, they ended their relationship, and Sofia’s close circle agreed that it was in everyone’s best interest.

In the eyes of her family, Sofia is a better person without him.” For the duration of the coronavirus quarantine in September 2020, they’ve been telling her to do her own thing,” a source told Us. This has been good for her health and that of her family. She has been removing herself from the equation…” A significant part of Sofia’s upbringing was learning that her mother and father had disapproved of him from the start.

Related: Is Kris Jenner Engaged: Engagement Rumors Between Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble !!!

Sofia Richie’s Dating History

When Peaches posted a picture of herself with Gomez, she wrote, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol—it should be special between you two only.” Gomez responded, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol—it should be special between you two only.” Angry fans aren’t going to do you any good. There is a lot of affection between them and you.”

Following the breakup of her relationship with Justin Bieber, the Californian fell in love with Scott Disick. He was previously romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children, for nine years before their split in 2015. Two years later, Disick and Sofia were spotted having sex in the South of France, where they were vacationing.

A source told Us Weekly in September 2017 that the romance was “very bizarre.” “It wasn’t simply the age gap; Sofia had been a family friend for years and was close with Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”The Kardashian-Jenner family, on the other hand, grew more supportive of the partnership over time. A source told Us in August 2018 that “there’s no beef between” Sofia and the famous family, who thought she was a “perfect match” for Disick.

Although Sofia Richie has had her fair share of swoon-inducing loves, they haven’t always worked out in the end. When she started dating Justin Bieber in August 2016, Lionel Richie’s daughter drew a lot of attention from fans. The “Sorry” crooner’s “special bond” was revealed to Billboard a month later.

In a recent interview, the model played coy about her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying, “Justin is incredibly easy to talk to, and that’s rare to find with people in Los Angeles.”

On social media, the couple recorded their romantic trips to Mexico and Japan, even though their relationship was brief. When Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez got involved in an online dispute that forced Bieber to delete his Instagram account out of regard for Sofia, it caused a rift between the two women.